Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Market by Technology (Machine Learning, Computer Vision, Context-Aware Computing, and NLP)- Global Forecast to 2025

According to Market Study Report, Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry.This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Market.

The Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Market is expected to grow from US$ 1.0 Billion in 2018 to US$ 17.2 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 49.5% during the forecast period.

Top Key Players profiled in the Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Market include are NVIDIA Corporation (US), IBM Corporation (US), Alphabet Inc. (Google) (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Intel Corporation (US), AWS (US), Sight Machine (US),Siemens AG (Germany), and General Electric Company (US).

Increasing need for hardware platforms with high computing power to run various AI software is the key factor accelerating the growth of hardware devices in the manufacturing market. The AI in manufacturing market is segmented on the basis of hardware into processor, memory, and network. The large presence of major companies that contribute to the AI sector are located in North America and has made the region a major market for AI hardware.

Machine learning’s ability to collect and handle big data and its applications in various manufacturing applications such as predictive analytics and machinery inspection, quality control, and cyber security are fueling its growth. The growing adoption of computer vision in applications such as industrial robots, quality control, and material movement is propelling the growth of this technology in the AI in manufacturing market. Computer vision analyzes the information of different geometric shapes, volumes, and patterns, and provides visual feedback to the user, which is further used to draw the inference.

The automobile industry is expected to hold the largest size of AI in manufacturing market during the forecast period. Extensive use of AI technologies, especially machine learning and computer vision in machinery inspection, installations of industrial IoT, and usage of big data, is driving the growth of the AI in manufacturing market for the automobile industry. Moreover, to reduce costs and improve the quality of vehicle production, automobile makers have started using computer vision and machine learning technology.

The Study Objectives of this report are:

To analyze the competitive developments such as joint ventures, collaborations, agreements, contracts, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, new product developments, and research and development (R&D) in the AI in manufacturing market

To profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, along with detailing competitive landscape for market leaders

To describe and forecast the artificial intelligence (AI) in manufacturing market, in terms of value, by offering, technology, application, and industry

To describe and forecast the AI in manufacturing market , in terms of value, by region-North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW)

To strategically analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total market

