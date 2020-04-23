Artificial Intelligence in Law Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020-2024

According to this study, over the next five years the Artificial Intelligence in Law market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Artificial Intelligence in Law business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Artificial Intelligence in Law market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Artificial Intelligence in Law value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Blockchain

The cloud

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Speech Recognition Software

Document Capture and Automated Workflows

Redaction and Encryption

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

AIBrain

Amazon

Anki

CloudMinds

Deepmind

Google

Facebook

IBM

Iris AI

Apple

Microsoft

Intel

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Artificial Intelligence in Law market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Artificial Intelligence in Law market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Artificial Intelligence in Law players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Artificial Intelligence in Law with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Artificial Intelligence in Law submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Artificial Intelligence in Law Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in Law Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Artificial Intelligence in Law Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Artificial Intelligence in Law Segment by Type

2.2.1 Blockchain

2.2.2 The cloud

2.2.3 Others

2.3 Artificial Intelligence in Law Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in Law Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Artificial Intelligence in Law Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Artificial Intelligence in Law Segment by Application

2.4.1 Speech Recognition Software

2.4.2 Document Capture and Automated Workflows

2.4.3 Redaction and Encryption

2.4.4 Others

2.5 Artificial Intelligence in Law Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in Law Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Artificial Intelligence in Law Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Artificial Intelligence in Law by Players

3.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in Law Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in Law Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Artificial Intelligence in Law Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Artificial Intelligence in Law Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Artificial Intelligence in Law by Regions

4.1 Artificial Intelligence in Law Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Artificial Intelligence in Law Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Artificial Intelligence in Law Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Artificial Intelligence in Law Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence in Law Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Artificial Intelligence in Law Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Artificial Intelligence in Law Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Artificial Intelligence in Law Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Artificial Intelligence in Law Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Artificial Intelligence in Law Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Artificial Intelligence in Law Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Artificial Intelligence in Law by Countries

7.2 Europe Artificial Intelligence in Law Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Artificial Intelligence in Law Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence in Law by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence in Law Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence in Law Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Artificial Intelligence in Law Market Forecast

10.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in Law Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global Artificial Intelligence in Law Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in Law Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Artificial Intelligence in Law Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Artificial Intelligence in Law Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 AIBrain

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Artificial Intelligence in Law Product Offered

11.1.3 AIBrain Artificial Intelligence in Law Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 AIBrain News

11.2 Amazon

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Artificial Intelligence in Law Product Offered

11.2.3 Amazon Artificial Intelligence in Law Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Amazon News

11.3 Anki

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Artificial Intelligence in Law Product Offered

11.3.3 Anki Artificial Intelligence in Law Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Anki News

11.4 CloudMinds

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Artificial Intelligence in Law Product Offered

11.4.3 CloudMinds Artificial Intelligence in Law Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 CloudMinds News

11.5 Deepmind

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Artificial Intelligence in Law Product Offered

11.5.3 Deepmind Artificial Intelligence in Law Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Deepmind News

11.6 Google

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Artificial Intelligence in Law Product Offered

11.6.3 Google Artificial Intelligence in Law Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Google News

11.7 Facebook

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Artificial Intelligence in Law Product Offered

11.7.3 Facebook Artificial Intelligence in Law Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Facebook News

11.8 IBM

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Artificial Intelligence in Law Product Offered

11.8.3 IBM Artificial Intelligence in Law Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 IBM News

11.9 Iris AI

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Artificial Intelligence in Law Product Offered

11.9.3 Iris AI Artificial Intelligence in Law Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Iris AI News

11.10 Apple

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Artificial Intelligence in Law Product Offered

11.10.3 Apple Artificial Intelligence in Law Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 Apple News

11.11 Microsoft

11.12 Intel

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

