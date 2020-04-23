Artificial Intelligence in Law Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020-2024

According to this study, over the next five years the Artificial Intelligence in Law market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Artificial Intelligence in Law business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Artificial Intelligence in Law market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Artificial Intelligence in Law value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Blockchain
The cloud
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Speech Recognition Software
Document Capture and Automated Workflows
Redaction and Encryption
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
AIBrain
Amazon
Anki
CloudMinds
Deepmind
IBM
Iris AI
Apple
Microsoft
Intel
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Artificial Intelligence in Law market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Artificial Intelligence in Law market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Artificial Intelligence in Law players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Artificial Intelligence in Law with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Artificial Intelligence in Law submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
2019-2024 Global Artificial Intelligence in Law Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in Law Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 Artificial Intelligence in Law Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Artificial Intelligence in Law Segment by Type
2.2.1 Blockchain
2.2.2 The cloud
2.2.3 Others
2.3 Artificial Intelligence in Law Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in Law Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Artificial Intelligence in Law Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Artificial Intelligence in Law Segment by Application
2.4.1 Speech Recognition Software
2.4.2 Document Capture and Automated Workflows
2.4.3 Redaction and Encryption
2.4.4 Others
2.5 Artificial Intelligence in Law Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in Law Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Artificial Intelligence in Law Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Artificial Intelligence in Law by Players
3.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in Law Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in Law Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Artificial Intelligence in Law Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Artificial Intelligence in Law Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Artificial Intelligence in Law by Regions
4.1 Artificial Intelligence in Law Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Artificial Intelligence in Law Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Artificial Intelligence in Law Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Artificial Intelligence in Law Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence in Law Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Artificial Intelligence in Law Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Artificial Intelligence in Law Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Artificial Intelligence in Law Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Artificial Intelligence in Law Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC Artificial Intelligence in Law Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Artificial Intelligence in Law Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Artificial Intelligence in Law by Countries
7.2 Europe Artificial Intelligence in Law Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Artificial Intelligence in Law Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence in Law by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence in Law Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence in Law Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Artificial Intelligence in Law Market Forecast
10.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in Law Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
10.2 Global Artificial Intelligence in Law Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in Law Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Artificial Intelligence in Law Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Artificial Intelligence in Law Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 AIBrain
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Artificial Intelligence in Law Product Offered
11.1.3 AIBrain Artificial Intelligence in Law Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 AIBrain News
11.2 Amazon
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Artificial Intelligence in Law Product Offered
11.2.3 Amazon Artificial Intelligence in Law Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Amazon News
11.3 Anki
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Artificial Intelligence in Law Product Offered
11.3.3 Anki Artificial Intelligence in Law Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Anki News
11.4 CloudMinds
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Artificial Intelligence in Law Product Offered
11.4.3 CloudMinds Artificial Intelligence in Law Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 CloudMinds News
11.5 Deepmind
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Artificial Intelligence in Law Product Offered
11.5.3 Deepmind Artificial Intelligence in Law Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Deepmind News
11.6 Google
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Artificial Intelligence in Law Product Offered
11.6.3 Google Artificial Intelligence in Law Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Google News
11.7 Facebook
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Artificial Intelligence in Law Product Offered
11.7.3 Facebook Artificial Intelligence in Law Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Facebook News
11.8 IBM
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Artificial Intelligence in Law Product Offered
11.8.3 IBM Artificial Intelligence in Law Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 IBM News
11.9 Iris AI
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Artificial Intelligence in Law Product Offered
11.9.3 Iris AI Artificial Intelligence in Law Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Iris AI News
11.10 Apple
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Artificial Intelligence in Law Product Offered
11.10.3 Apple Artificial Intelligence in Law Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 Apple News
11.11 Microsoft
11.12 Intel
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
