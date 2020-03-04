Artificial Intelligence In Energy Market Size, Industry Players, Revenue And Product Demand Till 2019 to 2025

Artificial Intelligence In Energy Market applies the most effective of each primary and secondary analysis to weighs upon the competitive landscape and also the outstanding market players expected to dominate Artificial Intelligence In Energy Market place for the forecast 2019– 2025.

Scope of The Artificial Intelligence In Energy Market Report:

Artificial intelligence uses stacks of data and enhanced algorithms collected from the source to offer machines and systems with the capability of perceiving, thinking, calculating, and analyzing data same as human brain. In addition to this, implementing application-based AI platforms offers real-time insights of industrial applications, thus elevating the system’s efficiency to meet the energy requirement.

In addition to this, the cost efficiency stimulated by AI in processes is gradually powering the level of approval of AI among energy firms. Access to real-time data along with predictive analytics has attained requirement, particularly to stop equipment failure, all over the supply chain. The tech is allowing coordination and decentralized communication via a linked infrastructure, which lets peers to cheaply, safely, and rapidly link with devices fitted with cognitive algorithms to act professionally without human interference.

The global artificial intelligence in energy market comprises power and oil & gas sectors. The oil & gas sector has been further divided into midstream, upstream, and downstream. Likewise, for power sector, transmission, generation, and distribution are the 3 sectors all over the supply chain.

Upstream section in the oil & gas sector and distribution section in the power sector added up for the biggest share in the market due to the rising requirement for well-organized oil & gas exploration and increasing need for incessant electricity supply. On the other hand, during the coming period, the generation section in the power sector is predicted to show the highest development, due to the rising aim toward decentralized generation of power.

Key Players in the Artificial Intelligence In Energy Market Report

The major players included in the global artificial intelligence in energy market forecast are Microsoft Corporation, BM Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Accenture Plc, Oracle Corporation, Intel Corporation, Huawei Technology, SAP SE, General Electric Company, Cisco Systems, C3.ai, Rockwell Automation, HCL Technologies, AutoGrid Systems, and Wipro Limited.

Artificial Intelligence In Energy Market Key Market Segments:

by Industry Stream

Oil & Gas Industry

Power Industry

by Product Offering

Software

Hardware

AI-as-a-Service

by Application

Fleet and Asset Management

Precision Drilling

Renewable Energy Management

Infrastructure Management

Demand Response Management

Firms Accepting Tactics Such as Collaborations, Partnerships and Joint Ventures To Power The Growth Of Artificial Intelligence In Energy Market

The competitive landscape for the artificial intelligence in energy market shows a fondness toward firms accepting tactics such as collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures along with product developments and launches. With the rising development in the global market, firms active in this market are compelled to emerge up with collaborative tactics so as to sustain in the intensely bloodthirsty market.

For example, AutoGrid Systems Inc. made a collaboration with Amazon Web Services in August 2019 for the power grid digitalization employing AutoGrid Flex AI platform to meet the electricity requirement.

The major established companies in the market are also aiming on product developments and launches to introduce new techs or designing further on the current product portfolio. Major players active in this market have increased up their product launch efforts over the late years, so as to create public awareness about their new and current technologies and products and vie against the product portfolio of the competitors. For example, Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd. rolled out a cloud-supported AI platform in January 2019 with real-time analytics for applications in oil & gas industry.

