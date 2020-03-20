Artificial Intelligence in Aviation Market Detailed Analysis by Emerging Technology with Top Key Players – AIRBUS, AMAZON, BOEING, INTEL CORPORATION, IBM CORP, MICRON, MICROSOFT, NVIDIA, SAMSUNG

This market research report provides a big picture on “Artificial Intelligence in Aviation Market”, on a Global basis, offering a forecast and statistic in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The report covers a descriptive analysis with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Furthermore, the study explains the future opportunities and a sketch of key players involved in the “Artificial Intelligence in Aviation Market hike in terms of revenue.

Growing urbanization has resulted in advent of several disruptive technologies including the artificial intelligence. The AI has become integrated fragment of almost the sectors and recently the technology has also taken a plunge into aviation sector. Autopilot and flight management system are some of the key areas of implementation of the AI in aviation industry.

The Artificial Intelligence in Aviation market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as readily available advanced computing capabilities and explosion in the data availability and processing needs. The market is likely to showcase opportunities as the industry continues to invest in its IT and analytics capabilities. Furthermore, integration of connectivity on-board is also expected to provide the market with significant growth motivation.

Some of the Major Players In Artificial Intelligence in Aviation Market:

1. AIRBUS

AMAZON

BOEING

INTEL CORPORATION

IBM CORP.

MICRON

MICROSOFT

NVIDIA

SAMSUNG

XILINX INC.

An off-the-shelf report on Artificial Intelligence in Aviation Market which has been compiled after an in-depth analysis of the market trends prevailing across five geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, and South America). Various segments of the market such as type/components/ application/industry verticals/ end-users are analyzed with robust research methodology which includes three step process starting with extensive secondary research to gather data from company profiles, global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, paid databases etc. followed by primary research (interviews) with industry experts/KOLs to gain their insights and views on current scenarios and future scope of the market as well as validating the secondary information, further internal statistical model is used to estimate the market size and forecasts till 2027.

The “Global Artificial Intelligence in Aviation Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Artificial Intelligence in Aviation industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Artificial Intelligence in Aviation market with detailed market segmentation by offering, technology, application, and geography. The global Artificial Intelligence in Aviation market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Artificial Intelligence in Aviation market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

Global Artificial Intelligence in Aviation Market – By Offering

• Software

• Service

Global Artificial Intelligence in Aviation Market – By Technology

• Machine Learning

• Natural Language Processing (NlP)

• Context Awareness Computing

• Computer Vision

Global Artificial Intelligence in Aviation Market – By Aplication

• Smart Maintenance

• Flight Operations

• Training

• Surveillance

• others

Global Artificial Intelligence in Aviation Market – By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific (APAC)

• Middle East & Africa (MEA)

• South America (SAM

