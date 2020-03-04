Artificial Intelligence for Automotive Market Size 2019 Outlook, Opportunity, and Demand Analysis Report by 2025

The Detailed Market intelligence report on the Artificial Intelligence for Automotive Market applies the most effective of each primary and secondary analysis to weighs upon the competitive landscape and also the outstanding market players expected to dominate Artificial Intelligence for Automotive Market place for the forecast 2019– 2025.

Scope of The Report:

Autonomous cars are attaining popularity all over the world owing to different features such as autopilot, self-driving, automatic parking, and others, which lowers human effort at the time of driving.

Global Artificial Intelligence for Automotive Market is valued at USD XXX Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD XXX Million by 2025 with a CAGR of XX% over the forecast period.

Artificial intelligence is one of the most developing techs in computer science. It is related to human intelligence via same properties such as reasoning, language understanding, problem solving, learning, and others. Players in the market see huge underlying intellectual hurdles in the revision and development of the technology. Moreover, the development in automotive sector is predicted to power the artificial intelligence in automotive sector. Automotive sector has observed the potential of artificial intelligence and is amongst the main sectors employing AI to mimic and augment the action of humans. Moreover, attendance of standards such as adaptive cruise control (ACC), advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), development in requirement for convenience features, and blind spot alert attract automotive players towards AI.

The artificial intelligence for automotive market is divided based on technology, component, region, and application. By component, the market is segmented into software, hardware, and service. Moreover, hardware is divided into memory, processor, and networks. Further, processor is divided into graphics processing unit and microprocessor.

By technology, the market is divided into machine learning, deep learning, computer vision, context awareness, and natural language processing. Deep learning tech is predicted to be the biggest and the quickest-developing tech. Many firms are spending in the growth of self-driving vehicles in which the deep learning tech is employed for speech recognition, image processing, and data analysis. For example, Google is investing heavily in autonomous cars via its spin-off Waymo and has an active system added the deep learning tech into its self-driving car to identify pedestrians in different cases. By application, it is divided into autonomous and semi-autonomous.

Key Players in the Artificial Intelligence for Automotive Market Report

The major players included in the global artificial intelligence for automotive market forecast are NVIDIA Corporation, Qualcomm Inc., Alphabet Inc., Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Uber Technologies Inc., Hyundai Mobis, IBM Corporation, Harman International Industries Inc., and Xilinx Inc. Prominent startups comprised in the market are AImotive, nuTonomy, Nauto Inc., drive.ai, and Argo AI.

Key Market Segments:

By Component

Hardware

Software

Service

By Technology

Machine Learning & Deep Learning

Computer Vision

Natural Language Processing

By Application

Semi-Autonomous

Fully Autonomous

Technological Advancements To Power The Growth In Artificial Intelligence For Automotive Market

Moreover, such autonomous cars are supported up by some of the largest technically sound firms such as Intel, Nvidia, and Tesla amongst others and therefore the probability of failure is low. For example, the autopilot system by Tesla that has features such as auto changing the lanes whenever required, keeping the vehicle within a lane while driving, and self-parking, is one of the most enhanced system accessible in the global market for artificial intelligence in automotive. In addition to this, autonomous cars are predicted to considerably bring down the need of human interference and be of crucial importance in the sectors which are suffering from low man power for transportation reasons. This is predicted to power the development of AI for automotive market.

Market by Regional Analysis

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, South Korea, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA, Latin America, Middle East, Africa

