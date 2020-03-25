Artificial Intelligence-based Security Market 2020: Value (US$ Billion), Volume Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Company Profiles, Business Opportunities Till 2025

The global market for artificial intelligence security was US $ 3,830 million and is expected to grow to US $ 31,000 million by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 29.9% over the period 2018-2025.

This report examines the size of the global AI-based security market, the status and forecasts of the industry, the competitive landscape and growth opportunities. This research report classifies the global AI security market by companies, regions, types and end-use industries.

ACCESS THE PDF EXAMPLE OF THE REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/CONTACTS/REQUEST-SAMPLE/2168342

This report focuses on security based on artificial intelligence. Artificial intelligence techniques can be used for security management purposes to protect any system from security attacks or threats by alerting the user in real time.

This report focuses on the main global players, covered

Nvidia Corporation

Intel Corporation

Xilinx Inc

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd

Micron Technology

IBM Corporation

Cylance Inc

Threatmetrix

Securonix, Inc

Amazon

Sift Science

Acalvio Technologies

Skycure Inc

ASK THIS REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/CONTACTS/ENQUIRY-BEFORE-BUYING/2168342

Market segment by region / country, this report covers

the United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by type, the product can be divided into

network security

, terminal security

, application security, cloud security

Market segment by application, divided into

Government

Defense

BFSI

Enterprise

Others

The objectives of the study in this report are:

To study and forecast the size of the artificial intelligence-based security market in the global market.

Analyze the main global players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for the best players.

Define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

Analyze and compare the state of the market and forecasts between China and the main regions, namely the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and the rest of the world.

Analyze the potential and benefits of the global market for key regions, opportunities and challenges, constraints and risks.

Identify trends and important factors driving or inhibiting market growth.

Analyze market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying high growth segments.

Strategically analyze each sub-market according to the individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

Analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and market acquisitions

To draw up a strategic profile of the main players and analyze in depth their growth strategies.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-artificial-intelligence-based-security-market-size-status-and-forecast-2025

In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the market for security based on artificial intelligence are as follows:

Historical year: 2013-2017

Base year: 2017

Estimated year: 2018

Forecast year 2018 to 2025

For information on data by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.

Stakeholders key

security manufacturers based on

artificial intelligence distributors / traders / wholesalers security based on artificial intelligence as manufacturers

Security -Components based on artificial intelligence

Industry Association

Sellers downstream

Available customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the specific needs of the company. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and national analysis of the artificial intelligence security market, by end use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of other market players.

Contents

Size, state and forecast of the global artificial intelligence security market 2025

Chapter One: Overview of the Artificial Intelligence Security Industry

1.1 Presentation of the security market based on artificial intelligence

1.1.1 Scope of artificial intelligence-based security products

1.1.2 State of the market and outlook

1.2 Size of the global security market based on artificial intelligence and analysis by regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Security market based on artificial intelligence by type

1.3.1 Network security

1.3.2 Terminal security

1.3.3 Application security

1.3.4 Cloud security

1.4 Security market based on artificial intelligence by end users / applications

1.4.1 Government

1.4.2 Defense

1.4.3 BFSI

1.4.4 Company

1.4.5 Others

Chapter Two: Analysis of the Competition in Security Based on Global Artificial Intelligence by Players

2.1 Size of the market for security based on artificial intelligence (value) by players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive status and trend

2.2.1 Market concentration rate

2.2.2 Product / service differences

2.2.3 New entrants

2.2.4 Future technological trends

Chapter Three: Company Profiles (Top Players)

3.1 Nvidia Corporation

3.1.1 Company profile

Continued….

ABOUT US:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a one-off help for all your market research needs. We have an extensive database of reports from major publishers and authors around the world. We specialize in delivering personalized reports to our customers’ requirements. We have complete information about our publishers and are therefore sure of the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our customers to map their needs and we produce the perfect market research required for our customers.

CONTACT US:

Hector Costello

Senior Director – Customer

Relations 4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, USA

Telephone # : +1 (972) -362-8199; +91 895 659 5155