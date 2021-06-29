Artificial Intelligence as a Service Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2025

This report studies the global Artificial Intelligence as a Service market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Artificial Intelligence as a Service market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

IBM

Google

Amazon Web Services

Microsoft

Salesforce

FICO

SAS Institute

Intel

SAP

IRIS AI

Bigml

H2o.AI

Absolutdata

Fuzzy.AI

Vital AI

Rainbird Technologies

Craft.AI

Sift Science

Mighty.AI

Cognitive Scale

Centurysoft

Yottamine Analytics

Datarobot

Meya.AI





Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India





Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Machine Learning (ML) and Deep Learning

Natural Language Processing (NLP)





Market segment by Application, Artificial Intelligence as a Service can be split into

BFSI

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Retail

Telecommunications

Government and defense

Manufacturing

Energy

Others





The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Artificial Intelligence as a Service in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.





In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Artificial Intelligence as a Service are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.





Key Stakeholders

Artificial Intelligence as a Service Manufacturers

Artificial Intelligence as a Service Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Artificial Intelligence as a Service Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors





Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company\’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Artificial Intelligence as a Service market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Artificial Intelligence as a Service

1.1 Artificial Intelligence as a Service Market Overview

1.1.1 Artificial Intelligence as a Service Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Artificial Intelligence as a Service Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Artificial Intelligence as a Service Market by Type

1.3.1 Machine Learning (ML) and Deep Learning

1.3.2 Natural Language Processing (NLP)

1.4 Artificial Intelligence as a Service Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 BFSI

1.4.2 Healthcare and Life Sciences

1.4.3 Retail

1.4.4 Telecommunications

1.4.5 Government and defense

1.4.6 Manufacturing

1.4.7 Energy

1.4.8 Others

Chapter Two: Global Artificial Intelligence as a Service Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Artificial Intelligence as a Service Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 IBM

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Artificial Intelligence as a Service Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 Google

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Artificial Intelligence as a Service Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3 Amazon Web Services

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Artificial Intelligence as a Service Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4 Microsoft

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Artificial Intelligence as a Service Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5 Salesforce

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Artificial Intelligence as a Service Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6 FICO

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Artificial Intelligence as a Service Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7 SAS Institute

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Artificial Intelligence as a Service Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8 Intel

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Artificial Intelligence as a Service Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9 SAP

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Artificial Intelligence as a Service Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10 IRIS AI

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Artificial Intelligence as a Service Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.11 Bigml

3.12 H2o.AI

3.13 Absolutdata

3.14 Fuzzy.AI

3.15 Vital AI

3.16 Rainbird Technologies

3.17 Craft.AI

3.18 Sift Science

3.19 Mighty.AI

3.20 Cognitive Scale

3.21 Centurysoft

3.22 Yottamine Analytics

3.23 Datarobot

3.24 Meya.AI

Chapter Four: Global Artificial Intelligence as a Service Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Artificial Intelligence as a Service Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Artificial Intelligence as a Service Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of Artificial Intelligence as a Service in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Artificial Intelligence as a Service

Chapter Five: United States Artificial Intelligence as a Service Development Status and Outlook

5.1 United States Artificial Intelligence as a Service Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 United States Artificial Intelligence as a Service Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

5.3 United States Artificial Intelligence as a Service Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Six: Europe Artificial Intelligence as a Service Development Status and Outlook

6.1 Europe Artificial Intelligence as a Service Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Europe Artificial Intelligence as a Service Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

6.3 Europe Artificial Intelligence as a Service Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Seven: China Artificial Intelligence as a Service Development Status and Outlook

7.1 China Artificial Intelligence as a Service Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 China Artificial Intelligence as a Service Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

7.3 China Artificial Intelligence as a Service Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Eight: Japan Artificial Intelligence as a Service Development Status and Outlook

8.1 Japan Artificial Intelligence as a Service Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Japan Artificial Intelligence as a Service Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

8.3 Japan Artificial Intelligence as a Service Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia Artificial Intelligence as a Service Development Status and Outlook

9.1 Southeast Asia Artificial Intelligence as a Service Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Southeast Asia Artificial Intelligence as a Service Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

9.3 Southeast Asia Artificial Intelligence as a Service Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Ten: India Artificial Intelligence as a Service Development Status and Outlook

10.1 India Artificial Intelligence as a Service Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 India Artificial Intelligence as a Service Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

10.3 India Artificial Intelligence as a Service Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Eleven: Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)

11.1 Global Artificial Intelligence as a Service Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)

11.1.1 United States Artificial Intelligence as a Service Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.2 Europe Artificial Intelligence as a Service Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.3 China Artificial Intelligence as a Service Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.4 Japan Artificial Intelligence as a Service Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.5 Southeast Asia Artificial Intelligence as a Service Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.6 India Artificial Intelligence as a Service Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.2 Global Artificial Intelligence as a Service Market Size (Value) by Type (2018-2025)

11.3 Global Artificial Intelligence as a Service Market Size by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Twelve: Artificial Intelligence as a Service Market Dynamics

12.1 Artificial Intelligence as a Service Market Opportunities

12.2 Artificial Intelligence as a Service Challenge and Risk

12.2.1 Competition from Opponents

12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy

12.3 Artificial Intelligence as a Service Market Constraints and Threat

12.3.1 Threat from Substitute

12.3.2 Government Policy

12.3.3 Technology Risks

12.4 Artificial Intelligence as a Service Market Driving Force

12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets

12.4.2 Potential Application

Chapter Thirteen: Market Effect Factors Analysis

13.1 Technology Progress/Risk

13.1.1 Substitutes

13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference

13.3 External Environmental Change

13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations

13.3.2 Other Risk Factors

Chapter Fourteen: Research Finding/Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

Methodology

Analyst Introduction

Data Source

