Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom| Microsoft, NVIDIA, IBM, Atomwise, DEEP GENOMICS, Cloud Pharmaceuticals, Insilico Medicine| CAGR of 40.5%

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Research and Future Forecast (2020-2027) is latest research study released by Data Bridge Market Research. evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing investment structure of the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Microsoft, NVIDIA, IBM, Atomwise, DEEP GENOMICS, Cloud Pharmaceuticals, Insilico Medicine, BenevolentAI Ltd, Exscientia, Cyclica, Numerate, NuMedii, Envisagenics, twoXAR, Incorporated, OWKIN, XtalPi, BERG LLC.

Artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery Market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 3,932.87 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 40.5% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The growing awareness amongst the physicians and patients regarding the benefits of artificial intelligence has been directly impacting the growth of the market.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Overview:

Increasing need to reduce cost and drug discovery along with reduce time, growth of pharmaceutical industries by collaborations with other industries, adoption of cloud based services and applications, delay in patent expiry are some of the factors that will enhance the growth of artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, expansion of biotechnology industries will further create new and ample opportunities for the growth of artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Unavailability of skilled labour and lack of data sets are acting as market challenges for the growth of artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery in the above mentioned forecast period.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market: Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2026



Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery research study is to define market sizes of various segments & countries by past years and to forecast the values by next 5 years. The report is assembled to comprise each qualitative and quantitative element of the industry facts including: market share, market size (value and volume 2010-19, and forecast to 2026) which admire each countries concerned in the competitive examination. Further, the study additionally caters the in-depth statistics about the crucial elements which includes drivers & restraining factors that defines future growth outlook of the market.

This Artificial Intelligence (Ai) In Drug Discovery Market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market.

Important years considered in the study are:

Historical year – 2010-2019 ;

Base year – 2019;

Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

The segments and sub-section of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery market are shown below:

By Offering (Software, Services),

By Technology (Machine Learning, Other Technologies)

By Drug Type (Small Molecule, Large Molecules), Application (Immuno-Oncology, Neurodegenerative Diseases, Cardiovascular Disease, Metabolic Diseases, Other Applications)

By End-User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Research Centres and Academic & Government Institutes)

If opting for the Global version of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market analysis is provided for major regions as follows:

– North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Russia , Italy and Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, rest of countries etc.)

– Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Key Answers Captured in Study are

Which geography would have better demand for product/services?

What strategies of big players help them acquire share in regional market?

Countries that may see the steep rise in CAGR & year-on-year (Y-O-Y) growth?

How feasible is market for long term investment?

What opportunity the country would offer for existing and new players in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery market?

Risk side analysis involved with suppliers in specific geography?

What influencing factors driving the demand of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery near future?

What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery market growth?

What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?

There are 15 Chapters to display the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery market.

Chapter 1, About Executive Summary to describe Definition, Specifications and Classification of Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery market, Applications

Chapter 2, objective of the study.

Chapter 3, to display Research methodology and techniques.

Chapter 4 and 5, to show the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Analysis, segmentation analysis, characteristics;

Chapter 6 and 7, to show Five forces (bargaining Power of buyers/suppliers), Threats to new entrants and market condition;

Chapter 8 and 9, to show analysis by regional segmentation[North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc ], comparison, leading countries and opportunities; Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis

Chapter 10, to identify major decision framework accumulated through Industry experts and strategic decision makers;

Chapter 11 and 12, Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Trend Analysis, Drivers, Challenges by consumer behavior, Marketing Channels

Chapter 13 and 14, about vendor landscape (classification and Market Ranking)

Chapter 15, deals with Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market sales channel, distributors, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

