Artificial Insemination Market Size 2019 Outlook, Opportunity, and Demand Analysis Report by 2025

As per the World Health Organization in a few of the women and have been indirectly or directly affected by the infertility. Further, it has been reported that infertility has been affecting a major portion of the women population and the couples who are in the reproductive age. All these factors are responsible for the positive growth of the global artificial insemination market.

The World Health Organization has been monitoring the prevalence across this world in the line with World Health Organization indicators. The guidelines for generation, analysis and interpretation for the monitoring in the world has been given by the united nations and the global rate of fertility has been expected to see a decline in the next few years. In some of the countries which include the United Kingdom and the United States are given coverage of insurance for the procedures of artificial insemination.

As per the product, the segment of Intrauterine has held the majority of a share in the market and has been likely to retain the top position. It has been expected to be a segment which is expected to be the segment which is fastest growing in the forecast period.

The insemination mode has been the most preferred for the infertility treatment as it’s the one which is providing greatest pregnancy rate. Further, it is one which is non-invasive. The IVI has been projected to be the segment which is the second largest. IVI may be performed at the fertility clinics and has been especially preferred in the cases of donor insemination.

Fertility clinics has held the largest share of market and has been likely to be holding the fastest growing in the end-use segment over the period of forecast. The number of the medical centers which offer the infertility treatment has seen an increase in the last few years because of the infertility rate.

A few of the major players in the global artificial insemination market have been Genea Limited, Vitrolife, Rinoyum Women’s Health. Pride Angel, Hi-Tech Solutions, KITZATO, Fujifilm, Rocket Medical, The companies have been focusing on the acquisition of the smaller firms the strengthening of the presence in the regional market.

Type

Intrauterine

Intracervical

Intravaginal

Intratubal

End Use

Fertility Clinics & Other Facilities

Home

Source Type

AIH-Husband

AID-Donor

Cost factor seeing the rise in global artificial insemination market

The NICE guidelines suggest that the same-sex couples must be eligible for availing the fertility treatments. The expectations of NHS are that these couples have to go through the self-funded insemination for being able to have the NHS funded fertility treatment. The artificial insemination had been able for availing the NHS-funded fertility treatment. The artificial insemination has been a first line of the infertility treatment as it has been minimally invasive and is also very less expensive in comparison to the other IVF treatment. The global artificial insemination market in the world has been valued well in the last few years and is being expected to be valued at a higher rate in the years to come. The share of the market which has been held by the fertility clinics in the last few years by the medical facilities which offer the infertility treatments.

