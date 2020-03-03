Articulated Robot Market Global Analysis and 2019-2024 Forecast Report

In this report, the global Articulated Robot market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2019 to 2025.
The Articulated Robot market report firstly introduced the basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the Articulated Robot market report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.
The major players profiled in this Articulated Robot market report include:
Competitive Dynamics
The report includes well-established players such as ABB LTD., FANUC CORPORATION, YASKAWA Electric Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation. These players innovate novel articulated robots. For instance, in 2017, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. announced the launch of itscompact multi-axis vertically articulated robots named “RS007N” and “RS007L.” These compact articulated robots with payload capacity of 7Kg with 6-axis will fulfill the increasing demand from the electronics as well as food industry.
Global Articulated Robot Market Segments
Global Articulated RobotMarket, by Component
- Hardware
- Software
- Services
Global Articulated RobotMarket, by Payload capacity
- Low
- Medium
- High
- Heavy
Global Articulated RobotMarket, by Industry Vertical
- Automotive
- Aerospace
- EMS (Electronic Manufacturing Services)
- Food & Beverages
- Medical & Pharmaceuticals
- Others
Global Articulated RobotMarket, by Geography
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- France
- The U.K
- Germany
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- India
- Japan
- China
- Republic of Korea
- Rest of APAC
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- GCC Countries
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
The study objectives of Articulated Robot Market Report are:
To analyze and research the Articulated Robot market status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the Articulated Robot manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications
To analyze the global and key regions Articulated Robot market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the Articulated Robot market.
