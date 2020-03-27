Arthroscopy Devices And Equipment Industry Sales, Supply and Consumption Analysis and Forecasts to 2023

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Arthroscopy Devices And Equipment Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The arthroscopy devices and equipment market consists of sales of arthroscopy devices and equipment and related services. Arthroscopy devices are used in arthroscopy procedures (a minimally invasive procedure) for the diagnosis and treatment of joint problems such as torn cartilage, ACL, and sports related injuries conducted on hip, knee, shoulder, spine, ankle, wrist, and elbow. The key products include arthroscopies, radiofrequency probes, and patient positioning systems, fluid management systems, cannula, hand instruments, fixation devices, and accessories.

Rise in product recalls is one of the restraints for the Arthroscopy Treatment Devices and Equipment Industry. Product recall is a process of retrieving all faulty and defective products that have been sold or are available in the market. When a company recalls a product from the market, the company baers all the cost of fixing the defective product and cost of replacement. This replacement cost for large number of products can go up to multi-million dollars, restraining the growth of the company and for the whole market as well.

Arthroscopy Devices And Equipment Market Segmentation

By Product:

1. Arthroscopes

2. Arthroscopy Shavers

3. Arthroscopy Fluid Management System

4. Arthroscopy Radiofrequency System

5. Arthroscopy Visualization System

6. Arthroscopy Implants

By Application:

1. Knee Arthroscopy

2. Hip Arthroscopy

3. Spine Arthroscopy

4. Foot & Ankle Arthroscopy

5. Shoulder & Elbow Arthroscopy

6. Others

By End-User:

1. Hospitals

2. Ambulatory Care

3. Trauma Centers

The arthroscopy device and equipment industry is witnessing rise in mergers and acquisition activity. Major companies in the arthroscopy device market strategically acquired start-ups and mid-sized companies to broaden their products and services.

Chapters from Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Arthroscopy Devices And Equipment Market Characteristics

Chapter 3. Arthroscopy Devices And Equipment Market Size And Growth

Chapter 4. Arthroscopy Devices And Equipment Market Segmentation

Chapter 5. Arthroscopy Devices And Equipment Market Regional And Country Analysis

……

Chapter 26. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Arthroscopy Devices And Equipment Market

Chapter 27. Arthroscopy Devices And Equipment Market Trends And Strategies

Chapter 28. Arthroscopy Devices And Equipment Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

Chapter 29. Appendix

Some of the major key players involved in the Arthroscopy Devices And Equipment market are

Arthrex Inc.

Smith & Nephew

ConMed Corporation

Stryker and Medtronic

