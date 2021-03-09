Artemisinin Combination Therapy Market Demand, Supply, Growth Factors, Latest Rising Trend & Forecast to 2027

The report provides in-depth analysis on the topic and discuss drivers, restraints and opportunities available in the market. The service is designed to help our clients in their decision support system. The analysis also cover the complete spectrum of the research topic to help our clients meeting their business objective.

Artemisinin combination therapy used to treatment of malaria disease. Malaria is a serious, life threatening disease spread by mosquitoes & causes by a parasite which mainly destroy red blood cell in the body. The artemiisinin combination therapy work with partner drug. The artemisinin compound play important role in reduction of no. of parasites during the 1st three days of treatment (reduction of parasite biomass) and the role of partner drug is to eliminate the remaining parasite. The artemisinin is a drug derived from the Asian plant Artemisia annua.

The artemisinin combination therapy market is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to the key driving factors such as rising demand for artemisinin combination therapy, increasing pollution related problems, the various government initiatives for malaria disease awareness. In addition, various players in the emerging market have strong pipeline product and high potential which are anticipated to create several growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

Key Players Influencing the Market:

1. Hovid-Integrated Global Pharmaceutical Partner

2. Ipca Laboratories Ltd

3. Aspen Holdings

4. AJANTA PHARMA

5. Novartis AG

6. Sanofi

7. Cipla Inc

8. KPC Pharmaceuticals

9. Mylan N.V

10. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

The global artemisinin combination therapy market is segmented on the basis of type and distribution channels. Based on type, the market is segmented as artemether-lumefantrine, Artesunate-amodiaquine, dihydroartemisinin-piperaquine, artesunate-mefloquine, artesunate-sulfadoxine-pyrimethamine and pyronaridine-artesunate. On the basis of distribution channel the global artemisinin combination therapy market is classify into retail pharmacy, hospitals and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global artemisinin combination therapy market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The artemisinin combination therapy market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting artemisinin combination therapy market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the artemisinin combination therapy market in these regions.

