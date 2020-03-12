AROMATHERAPY MARKET GLOBAL DRIVERS, RESTRAINTS, OPPORTUNITIES, TRENDS : YOUNG LIVING ESSENTIAL OILS, DŌTERRA, STARWEST BOTANICALS, RYOHIN KEIKAKU

This Aromatherapy Market research report is a thorough investigation of the existing situation of the market, which covers a few market elements. This Aromatherapy Market report gives a classification by organizations, district, type and end-use industry. The competitive examination likewise puts light on the different techniques utilized by real players of the market which run from new item dispatches, developments, understandings, joint endeavors, partnership, acquisitions, and numerous others that prompts increment their impressions in this Aromatherapy Market . Every one of this parameter is again explored profoundly for the upgraded and noteworthy market bits of knowledge. With full dedication, the unrivalled, straightforward, and comprehensive Aromatherapy Market report is offered to the customer that stretches out their range to progress.
Global Aromatherapy Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 5.09 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 9.57 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.2% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing popularity of aromatherapy.
Few of the major competitors currently working in the aromatherapy market are Young Living Essential Oils (US), dōTERRA (US), MOUNTAIN ROSE HERBS (US), Edens Garden (USA), Frontier Co-op. (Europe), Rocky Mountain Oils, LLC (USA), PLANT THERAPY ESSENTIAL OILS (US), Starwest Botanicals (US), Hopewell Essential Oils, North American Herb and Spice (USA), Nu Skin (US), Air Aroma (USA), Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (Japan), ZIJA INTERNATIONAL. ALL (US), G. Baldwin & Co. (UK), Ouwave Aroma Tech (shenzhen) CO. Ltd (China), Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd (Japan), Infocom Network Limited (India), ecoplanet (India), artnaturals (USA) and others.
Key Developments in the Aromatherapy Market:
In April 2018, Plant Therapy Essential Oils announced that they have launched an exclusive and limited edition of Mother’s Day set, Dear Mom set. This set includes various products that complete the need of mothers, for relaxing and unwinding.
In May 2017, Young Living Essential Oils made non-cash acquisition of Life Matters LLC, a wellness company. Both the companies are based in the direct selling industry and share common goals, culture and mission.
Segmentation: Global Aromatherapy Market
Aromatherapy Market By Product Type
- Consumables
- Herbaceous
- Woody
- Spicy
- Floral
- Citrus
- Earthy
- Camphoraceous
- Equipment
- Ultrasonic diffuser
- Nebulizing diffuser
- Evaporative diffuser
- Heat diffuser
Aromatherapy Market By Mode of delivery
- Topical Application
- Direct Inhalation
- Aerial Diffusion
Aromatherapy Market By Application
- Relaxation
- Insomnia
- Pain Management
- Scar Management
- Skin & Hair Care
- Cold & Cough
Aromatherapy Market By Distribution Channel
- DTC
- Retail
- E-commerce
- B2B
Aromatherapy Market By End User
- Home Use
- Spa & Wellness Centers
- Hospitals & Clinics
- Yoga & Meditation Centers
Aromatherapy Market By Geography
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
Reasons to Purchase this Aromatherapy Market Report
Current and future of global aromatherapy market outlook in the developed and emerging markets
The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period
Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period
The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players
Customization of the Report:
All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level
All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)
Table of Contents:
INTRODUCTION
1.1. OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY
1.2. MARKET DEFINITION
1.3. OVERVIEW OF GLOBAL AROMATHERAPY MARKET
1.4. CURRENCY AND PRICING
1.5. LIMITATION
1.6. MARKETS COVERED
MARKET SEGMENTATION
2.1. MARKETS COVERED
2.2. GEOGRAPHIC SCOPE
2.3. YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY
2.4. CURRENCY AND PRICING
2.5. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2.6. PRIMARY INTERVIEWS WITH KEY OPINION LEADERS
2.7. SECONDARY SOURCE
2.8. ASSUMPTIONS
MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1. DRIVERS
3.2. RESTRAINTS
3.3. OPPORTUNITIES
3.4. CHALLENGES
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PREMIUM INSIGHTS
GLOBAL AROMATHERAPY MARKET, BY CONSUMABLES
6.1. OVERVIEW
6.2. ESSENTIAL OILS
6.3. CARRIER OILS
6.4. BLENDED OILS
GLOBAL AROMATHERAPY MARKET, BY EQUIPMENT
GLOBAL AROMATHERAPY MARKET, BY MODE OF DELIVERY
GLOBAL AROMATHERAPY MARKET, BY APPLICATION
GLOBAL AROMATHERAPY MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
GLOBAL AROMATHERAPY MARKET, BY END USER
GLOBAL AROMATHERAPY MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY
12.1. OVERVIEW
12.2. NORTH AMERICA
12.3. EUROPE AROMATHERAPY MARKET
12.4. APAC AROMATHERAPY MARKET
12.5. SOUTH AMERICA AROMATHERAPY MARKET
12.6. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA AROMATHERAPY MARKET
GLOBAL AROMATHERAPY MARKET, COMPANY LANDSCAPE
13.1. COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS: GLOBAL
COMPANY PROFILES
14.1. DOTERRA
14.2. YOUNG LIVING ESSENTIAL OILS
14.3. MOUNTAIN ROSE HERBS
14.4. EDENS GARDEN
14.5. FRONTIER NATURAL PRODUCTS CO-OP
14.6. ROCKY MOUNTAIN OILS,LLC
14.7. PLANT THERAPY ESSENTIALS OILS
14.8. STARWEST BOTANICALS
14.9. HOPEWELL ESSENTIALS OILS
14.10. NORTH AMERICAN HERBS AND SPICE
