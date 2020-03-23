Armenia Banking Market Set to Register 8.5% CAGR Throughout 2019-2026 | Converse Bank CJSC, HSBC Armenia, ID Bank, ACBA-CREDIT , GRICOLE BANK CJSC

The Armenia banking market was valued at $519 million in 2018, and is expected to reach $996 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.5% from 2019-2026. A bank is a financial institution licensed to accept deposits from the public and create credit in the market. The banking system operates into corporate banking, retail banking, investment banking, wholesale banking, and other such banking segments globally. It provides various products and services such as wealth management, credit and cash management, currency exchange, and other financial transactions and services in the industry. The banking system is highly regulated in most of the countries, responsible for ensuring financial stability and protecting depositors’ funds, regulate exchange rates to control inflation, and other such allied activities in the banking sector.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Armenia Banking market.

The major manufacturers covered in this report: Ameriabank CJSC, ARARATBANK OJSC, ArmSwissBank CJSC, Converse Bank CJSC, HSBC Armenia, ID Bank, ACBA-CREDIT , GRICOLE BANK CJSC, ArmBusinessBank CJSC, Ardshinbank CJSC, Inecobank CJSC

The major manufacturers covered in this report: Ameriabank CJSC, ARARATBANK OJSC, ArmSwissBank CJSC, Converse Bank CJSC, HSBC Armenia, ID Bank, ACBA-CREDIT , GRICOLE BANK CJSC, ArmBusinessBank CJSC, Ardshinbank CJSC, Inecobank CJSC

In Armenia, Central Bank of Armenia (CBA) is a single regulator responsible for the protection of consumer rights and other activities in the financial system of the country. The banking system is the biggest part of the financial market and is highly dominated by banks that account for 88% of the total assets of the system. It has 17 commercial banks operating in the Republic of Armenia, and all commercial banks are currently participating in exchange trading of Armenia.

Scope of the report:

This research evaluates micro-markets and takes a closer look at the different growth trends, future prospects and regulations that will regulate the industry in the coming years.

Most important Type of Armenia Banking covered in this report are:

Closed Joint-Stock Company (CJSC)

Open Joint-Stock Company (OJSC)

Most important Market Segment of Armenia Banking covered in this report are:

By Sector

Retail Banking

Corporate Banking

Investment Banking

Key points from Table of Content:

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Overview

Chapter 4: Armenia Banking Market, By Sector

Chapter 5: Armenia Banking Market, By Type

Chapter 6: Company Profiles

Scope of the study:

The report conducts a detailed analysis of the evolving market dynamics

It gives a holistic view of various drivers and restraints operating in the market

The forecast spans 6 years and predicts the prospective progress of the sector

It categorizes the prominent product segments and their future growth scenario

The market insights derived after a thorough investigation of the industrial segments and subsegments enable readers make informed decisions.

