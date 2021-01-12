Architecture Design Software Market Analysis By Manufacturers – Autodesk, Chief Architect, Corel

Architecture Design Software Market Report has newly added to its massive repository. The global Architecture Design Software market has been analyzed by focusing on different verticals of the businesses such as market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, key players, business approaches, technologies, and standard operating procedures.

The global Architecture Design Software market size was estimated at USD 8.66 billion in 2018. It is anticipated to expand at a CAGR exceeding 6.0% from 2019 to 2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report : ActCAD, Bluebeam Software, Trimble, BigTime Software, BQE Software, Streamtime, Graphisoft, Microspot, Bentley Systems, SmartDraw, Clearview Software, ProgeSOFT, Autodesk, Chief Architect, Corel, Nanosoft, Vectorworks, Asynth, SKYSITE, Base Builders, Newforma, Floorplanner, SoftPlan Systems, ETeks, RoomSketcher, Dixon & Moe, Drawboard, Elecosoft.

CLICK HERE TO GET FREE SAMPLE PDF COPY OF LATEST RESEARCH ON ARCHITECTURE DESIGN SOFTWARE MARKET 2019:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07221364670/global-architecture-design-software-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025/inquiry?source=nysenewstimes&mode=86

Architecture software is a project management and computer-aided design software (CAD) for the construction, architecture and engineering industries. Contractors, architects, and engineers use these tools to develop and refine designs for new products, manage current projects and job proposals. Architecture software is related to Construction Estimating software, Construction CRM software, and Construction Management software.

North America led the global arena in 2018 by contributing more than one-third of the overall revenue. As the construction industry is witnessing continuous growth, the demand for CAD software is poised to experience an upswing over the next few years. Initiatives carried out by the U.S. government for implementation of digitization solutions are likely to boost the growth of the manufacturing sector in the country, thereby stimulating the adoption of 3D CAD software.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

This growth can be attributed to expanding regional manufacturing and AEC sectors. The manufacturing sectors in South Korea and Taiwan still rely on traditional methods for product designing and fabrication, creating high growth potential for industry players. Exponential growth in India’s engineering design and development industry is estimated to spur the adoption of modelling and designing tools over the forecast period, thereby bolstering the growth of the regional market.

This report segments the global Architecture Design Software Market on the basis of Types are :

Basic(Under $15/Month)

Standard($15-30/Month)

Senior($30+/Month)

On The basis Of Application, the Global Architecture Design Software Market is Segmented into :

Buildings and Facilities

Electric and Gas Utilities

Government

Mapping and Surveying

Mining

Rail and Transit

Roads and Highways

(SPECIAL OFFER: GET FLAT 30% DISCOUNT ON THIS REPORT)

INQUIRE FOR DISCOUNT:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07221364670/global-architecture-design-software-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025/discount?source=nysenewstimes&mode=86

In November 2018, PTC Inc. acquired Frustum Inc. The acquisition is projected to leverage the expertise of Frustum in 3D printing, combining it with Creo to provide an effective design and simulation experience to users.

In April 2018, Autodesk Inc. launched an update for Fusion 360, which helped various industries, especially automotive & aerospace, enhance product designs.

Regions covered By Architecture Design Software Market Report 2019 to 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

SIGNIFICANT FEATURES THAT ARE UNDER OFFERING AND KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE REPORTS:

– Detailed overview of Architecture Design Software Market

– Changing Architecture Design Software market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

– Historical, current and projected Architecture Design Software market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Architecture Design Software Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

THE REPORT HAS 150 TABLES AND FIGURES BROWSE THE REPORT DESCRIPTION AND TOC:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07221364670/global-architecture-design-software-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025?source=nysenewstimes&mode=86

ABOUT US:

MarketInsightsReports is an online market research reports library of 500,000+ in-depth studies of over 5000 micro markets. MarketInsightsReports offers research studies on agriculture, energy and power, chemicals, environment, medical devices, healthcare, food and beverages, water, advanced materials and much more.

CONTACT US:

Irfan Tamboli (Sales Manager) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]