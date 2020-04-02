Aramid Fiber Market Demand, Growth, Share, Size, Price, Trends and Forecastto 2020-25

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Aramid Fiber Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global aramid fiber market size reached a strong growth in 2019. Aramid fibers are strong, human-made and heat-resistant synthetic fibers with molecules, which are characterized by relatively rigid polymer chains. These molecules are attached by strong hydrogen bonds that transfer mechanical stress efficiently. Aramid fibers are prepared by spinning a liquid crystalline solution of long-chain polyamide in concentrated sulfuric acid. As they are non-conductive, have low flammability and offer resistance against abrasion and organic solvents, they find applications in composites and asbestos substitute across the globe.

The burgeoning defense, automotive, aerospace and construction industries represent one of the key factors driving the market growth. Apart from this, the escalating demand for lightweight materials in the production of personnel protective equipment, which protects the wearer from thermal, physical, electrical and biological hazards, is also strengthening the market growth. Widespread utilization of aramid fibers in the manufacturing of bows, skis, fishing and golf rods, and wall materials of airplanes is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Rapid urbanization and industrialization across the globe, especially in the emerging economies, along with expanding application of these fibers in the optical fiber industry are some of other factors that are anticipated to fuel the market growth in the coming years.

Market Breakup by Product Type:

Meta-Aramid Fiber

Para-Aramid Fiber

Others

Market Breakup by Application:

Protective Fabrics

Frictional Materials

Optical Fibers

Tire Reinforcement

Rubber Reinforcement

Composites

Others

Market Breakup by End-Use Industry:

Aerospace and Defense

Automotive

Electronics and Telecommunication

Sports Goods

Others

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Teijin

DowDuPont

Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Company

Hyosung Corporation

Toray Chemical Korea

Kolon Industries

Huvis

China National BlueStar Group Company

Taekwang Industrial

JSC Kamenskvolokno

Guangdong Charming Company

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally—our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic.

