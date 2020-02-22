Aquarium Lighting Market Impressive Growth by Key Players Koninklijke Philips, Marineland, Ecotech Marine LLC

A new research document is added in HTF MI database of 150 pages, titled as ‘Global Aquarium Lighting Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ with detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players/vendors such as Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherland), Central Garden and Pet (United States), Marineland (United States), Current-USA (United States), Ecotech Marine LLC (United States), Zoo Med (United States) and Chuangxing (China) etc. The Study will help you gain market insights, upcoming trends and influencing growth prospects for forecast period of 2019-2025.

Summary:

Global Aquarium Lighting Market Overview:

The main benefit of Good aquarium lighting is to provide light adjusted to maximum effect. Major factors such as colour coordination, luminous efficacy as well as efficiency should be considered in aquarium lighting. For healthy growth, plants need a balance of blue and red spectrum in freshwater aquarium. Whereas, the blue element would predominate in a marine aquarium. Some of the features and benefits of using fluorescent lighting are lower heat emission, low operating cost, a wide selection of bulbs with different temperatures, among others. Growth in the aquaculture industry, as well as rising adoption of led aquarium lighting equipment and rising disposable income and increasing usage of the aquarium in the house for decorative purposes, will act as a driver for market growth.

Market Drivers:

The demand for aquarium heater has increased, due to the increasing demand for aquarium in the household. For instance, as per an article published by National Pet Owners Survey, in 2018, more than 68% of American households own a pet and more than 12.5 million United States households keep freshwater fish and more than 2.5 million keep saltwater fish. Hence, it will affect the growth of the market in the future.

Market Trend

Rising Demand of Online Sale of Aquarium Accessories

Technology advancement regarding Aquarium Lighting

Restraints:

Stringent Government Rules as well as Regulations

Opportunities:

Growing Adoption Rate of Underwater Species in Emerging Countries

Challenges:

Fluctuations in Raw Material Prices as well as Product Unavailability in Several Regions

Competitive Landscape:

Many domestic and global players provide Aquarium Lighting products to improve fish health. Major manufacturers have their presence in the North American, Asia Pacific and European countries. The key companies in the Aquarium Lighting market are Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherland), Central Garden and Pet (United States), Marineland (United States), Current-USA (United States), Ecotech Marine LLC (United States), among others. Various strategies, such as expansions & investments, partnerships, collaborations, and agreements, were adopted by the key companies to remain competitive in the aquarium lighting market.

Some of the key players profiled in the report are Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherland), Central Garden and Pet (United States), Marineland (United States), Current-USA (United States), Ecotech Marine LLC (United States), Zoo Med (United States) and Chuangxing (China). Additionally, following companies can also be profiled that are part of our coverage like Mars-hydro (United States), EHEIM GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Aqua Design Amano Co., Ltd. (Japan), Tetra (United States), Fluval (United States), Giesemann (Germany), Shenzhen Herifi (China), Finnex (India), AB Aqua Medic GmbH (Germany) and Zetlight (China). Analyst at HTF see United States Vendors to retain maximum share of Global Aquarium Lighting market by 2024. Considering Market by Material, the sub-segment I.e. Aluminum will boost the Aquarium Lighting market.

Available Customization:

Data related to EXIM [Export- Import], production & consumption by country or regional level break-up can be provided based on client request**

** Confirmation on availability of data would be provided prior to purchase

Research Methodology:

The top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the size of the Global Aquarium Lighting market.

In order to reach an exhaustive list of functional and relevant players various industry classification standards are closely followed such as NAICS, ICB, SIC to penetrate deep in important geographies by players and a thorough validation test is conducted to reach most relevant players for survey in Aquarium Lighting market.

In order to make priority list sorting is done based on revenue generated based on latest reporting with the help of paid databases such as Factiva, Bloomberg etc.

Finally the questionnaire is set and specifically designed to address all the necessities for primary data collection after getting prior appointment by targeting key target audience that includes Manufacturers of Aquarium Lighting, Research and Development (R&D) Companies, Research Organization, Federal Agencies and Others.

This helps us to gather the data related to players revenue, operating cycle and expense, profit along with product or service growth etc.

Almost 70-80% of data is collected through primary medium and further validation is done through various secondary sources that includes Regulators, World Bank, Association, Company Website, SEC filings, OTC BB, USPTO, EPO, Annual reports, press releases etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Aquarium Lighting Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Aquarium Lightingmarket. (Introduction, Scope of the Report)

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Aquarium Lighting Market. (Introduction)

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Aquarium Lighting (Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends, Opportunity, Restraints & Challenges)

Chapter 4: Presenting the Aquarium Lighting Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Aquarium Lighting market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source.

….Continued

