Aquarium Lighting Market Future Forecast Report 2026 with Latest Industry Developments 2020

Global aquarium lighting market is expected to register a steady CAGR of 4.6% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The high growth of this market is due to the increasing demand for aquarium lighting equipment.

Global Aquarium Lighting Market By Product (Traditional Aquarium Lighting, LED Aquarium Lighting, Others), Application (Commercial Use, Home Use), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Definition: Global Aquarium Lighting Market

Aquarium light has been emerged as a lighting tool instead of sunshine in the past 5 years. As per the law of water plant growth, the light can meet the requirement of many water plants. This tool can provide the best lighting solution for aquarium fish view. Freshwater aquarium lighting can be provided by screw-in incandescent bulbs, fluorescent tubes and LED lamps.

Top Key Players:

Koninklijke Philips N.V., Central Garden and Pet, EcoTech Marine, Zoo Med Laboratories, Inc., CHUANGXING Electrical appliances Co.,Ltd., Mars Hydro Store, EHEIM GmbH & Co. KG, Tropical Marine Centre, Aqua Design Amano Co.,Ltd., Spectrum Brands, Inc. Fluval, Giesemann Aquaristik GmbH, Shenzhen Herifi Technology Co.Ltd., Finnex Store, Aqua Medic GmbHand Zetlight among others.

Market Drivers:

o Increasing adoption of LED aquarium lighting equipment is expected to drive the market growth

o Increasing of LED industry expenditures drives the market growth

o Growing demand of Aquarium globally is propelling the demand for aquarium lighting

o Growth of persons keeping fish is driving the market

Market Restraints:

o Less availability of raw materials is hindering the market growth

o High cost as compared to other LED lights is hampering the market growth

o Not used in the area of planted aquariums restrain the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

o In September 2018, ORPHEK AQUARIUM LED LIGHTING launched a new Orphek Atlantik V4 Compact Reef LED Lighting for Optimal Coral Growth and Color. It will help the company to increase its customer base

o In August 2018, Marineland introduced Marineland Adjustable Lights that put lighting design directly in the hands of fishkeepers. It will help the company to meet the increasing demand for aquarium customization options

Market Segmentations:

Global Aquarium Lighting Market is segmented on the basis of

o Product

o Application

o Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

By Product

o Traditional Aquarium Lighting

o LED Aquarium Lighting

o Others

By Application

o Commercial Use

o Home Use

By Geography

North America

o U.S.

o Canada,

o Mexico

Europe

o Germany

o France

o United Kingdom

o Italy

o Spain

o Russia

o Turkey

o Belgium

o Netherlands

o Switzerland

o Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o South Korea

o India

o Australia

o Singapore

o Thailand

o Malaysia

o Indonesia

o Philippines

o Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

o Brazil

o Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis: Global Aquarium Lighting Market

Global aquarium lighting market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of aquarium lighting market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

