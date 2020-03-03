Aquafeed Market 2019, Analysis by Industry Trends, Size, Share, Company Overview, Growth, Development and Forecast by 2026

The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the Global Aquafeed Market. The research study has been prepared with the use of in-depth qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Aquafeed market. We have also provided absolute dollar opportunity and other types of market analysis on the global Aquafeed market.

Increasing global population: A rapid increase in the global population and a subsequent rise in the consumption of food demands modern and advanced technologies as well as sonar equipment, leading to an over-exploitation of marine species and marine resources to meet the expanding consumer demands.

Better arable land: There is vast arable agricultural land available for cultivating wheat, corn, soybean, and maize, which are the main ingredients used in the production of aquafeed. A limited availability of marine resources such as fish meal and fish oil have led to an increased usage of wheat, corn, soyabean, and maize as ingredients for aquafeed production.

Rural population relying on fisheries: In several regions of the world, the rural populace survives on fisheries and aquaculture as fish is a cheaper and economical source of fats, protein, and other micro-nutrients required for proper growth and nourishment.

Global aquafeed market anticipated to grow 1.6x over the forecast period 2017 – 2027

The global aquafeed market was valued at about US$ 48 Bn in 2016 and this is estimated to increase at a CAGR of 5.9% during the 10 year period to reach a market valuation of nearly US$ 86 Bn by the end of 2027. Besides the factors listed above, other market growth drivers include increasing incidence of food borne illness, rising concern for food safety and quality, drifting inclination towards aquaculture growth and increasing demand for sea food across the globe.

Aquafeed Market Size and Forecast

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Aquafeed Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. Aquafeed Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

