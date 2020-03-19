Appointment Scheduling Software Market Growth Forecast Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Appointment Scheduling Software Market by Type, Organization Size, and End-User Industry: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019 – 2026″, the global appointment scheduling software market size was valued at $205.85 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $546.31 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13.1% from 2019 to 2026.

Increase in need to reduce missing appointments, staff management, giving autonomy to clients to schedule their own appointment, and increase the efficiency of business are some of the key factors that are accelerating the growth of the global market. Further, proliferation of smartphone enables rapid increase in booking through mobile apps, which is expected to fuel the appointment scheduling software market growth. However, lack of awareness and availability of free appointment scheduling software are expected to hamper the growth of the appointment scheduling software market.

Based on type, the web-based, SaaS appointment scheduling software segment dominated the appointment scheduling software market share in 2018. However, the mobile native apps segment is projected to lead the market during the forecast period owing to increase in smartphones users and change in preference of consumers for appointment booking.

Based on end user industry, the corporate sector accounted for the highest appointment scheduling software market size in 2018. However, the healthcare segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the growth in adoption of online systems to manage hospital and patient data. Moreover, by doing appointment scheduling software market analysis, it can also be predicted that increasing usage of m-health apps will further contribute to drive the appointment scheduling software market growth for this segment.

The appointment scheduling software market is witnessing the trend of implementation of artificial intelligence technology in the appointment scheduling software. Further, the integration of appointment scheduling with ERP software is also expected to gain the traction in this market. The service-based companies across the globe are gradually using online appointment scheduling software systems. Businesses are targeting to boost revenue and cut costs by using this software. In addition, companies also wish to save time and improve their employees’ productivity with appointment scheduling software. However, lack of user awareness in underdeveloped and some of the developing economies are restraining the growth of the market. Furthermore, appointment scheduling software vendors are focusing on enhancing the user interface to improve user accessibility on smartphones for enterprise mobility.

Integration of machine learning, and AI with appointment scheduling software solutions is expected to enhance the analytics. Artificial intelligence tracks the results of every meeting and evaluates patterns to improve future interactions. In this way, the IAS system optimizes and replicates those factors that contribute to positive results. AI powers a trigger for each customer interaction based on a client’s individual needs. Artificial intelligence can prompt customer relationship managers to schedule a client meeting. For instance, at the exact moment when it determines a live interaction is the appropriate next step.

Furthermore, machine learning capabilities within the appointment scheduling software include classification, clustering, and prediction, which can be extensively applied in the business processes. For instance, Timetrade provides intelligent appointment scheduling to increase interactions efficiency by viewing patterns that people cannot easily recognize, applying customized resources, and suggesting live conversations to save time.

Key Findings of the Appointment Scheduling Software Market :

By type, the web-based, SaaS segment led the market in terms of revenue in 2018.

Based on organization size, the large enterprises segment accounted for the highest revenue in the appointment scheduling software market in 2018.

By end user industry, the healthcare segment is projected to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the transportation segment generated the highest revenue in 2018.

Based on region, North America led the market in terms of revenue in 2018.

Some of the key players operating in the appointment scheduling software industry include Appointy, Acuity Scheduling (Squarespace), Melian Labs, Inc., MindBody, Setmore, SimplyBook.me, Square, Inc., SuperSaaS, Timetrade, and 10to8.