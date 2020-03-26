Application Security Testing (AST) Software Industry Global Module Market Share, and Key Country Analysis to 2025

Market Analysis Research Report on “Global Application Security Testing (AST) Software Market” has been added to orbis research database.
The Global Application Security Testing (AST) Software Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Application Security Testing (AST) Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The Application Security Testing (AST) market as the buyers and sellers of products and services designed to analyze and test applications for security vulnerabilities. Gartner identifies four main styles of AST: (1) Static AST (SAST) (2) Dynamic AST (DAST) (3) Interactive AST (IAST) (4) Mobile AST. The above technology approaches can be delivered as a tool or as a subscription service. Many vendors offer both options to reflect enterprise requirements for a product and service
In 2018, the global Application Security Testing (AST) Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Checkmarx
WhiteHat Security
PortSwigger
Acunetix
Qualys
Micro Focus
Rapid7
Contrast Security
ImmuniWeb
Netsparker
Synopsys
Edgescan
Onapsis
NetSPI
ERPScan
N-Stalker
Trustwave
Positive Technologies
IBM
Virtual Forge
SiteLock
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud-Based
On-Premises
Market segment by Application, split into
Large Enterprises(1000+ Users)
Medium-Sized Enterprise(499-1000 Users)
Small Enterprises(1-499 Users)
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Application Security Testing (AST) Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Application Security Testing (AST) Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
