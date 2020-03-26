Application Security Testing (AST) Software Industry Global Module Market Share, and Key Country Analysis to 2025

Market Analysis Research Report on “Global Application Security Testing (AST) Software Market” has been added to orbis research database.

The Global Application Security Testing (AST) Software Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Application Security Testing (AST) Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The Application Security Testing (AST) market as the buyers and sellers of products and services designed to analyze and test applications for security vulnerabilities. Gartner identifies four main styles of AST: (1) Static AST (SAST) (2) Dynamic AST (DAST) (3) Interactive AST (IAST) (4) Mobile AST. The above technology approaches can be delivered as a tool or as a subscription service. Many vendors offer both options to reflect enterprise requirements for a product and service

In 2018, the global Application Security Testing (AST) Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Checkmarx

WhiteHat Security

PortSwigger

Acunetix

Veracode

Qualys

Micro Focus

Rapid7

Contrast Security

ImmuniWeb

Netsparker

Synopsys

Edgescan

Onapsis

NetSPI

ERPScan

N-Stalker

Trustwave

Positive Technologies

IBM

Virtual Forge

SiteLock

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud-Based

On-Premises

Market segment by Application, split into

Large Enterprises(1000+ Users)

Medium-Sized Enterprise(499-1000 Users)

Small Enterprises(1-499 Users)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

