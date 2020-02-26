Application Security Market 2020 Technology Growth and Business Outlook- IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Micro Focus, Checkmarx

The Application Security Market has peaked in the past decade and a half with increased penetration of mobile and web applications across various industry verticals. There have been multiple factors which include technological advancements and these advancements being relevant not only to one or two industry verticals, but across almost all industries. As the technology improved, the attackers also discovered new interfaces to breach the security, which in turn enhanced the need for Application Security.

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global Application Security including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global Application Security investments from 2020 till 2023.

The Application Security market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of over 25%, during the forecast period (2018-2023).

Top Leading Manufactures-

IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Micro Focus, Checkmarx Ltd., Veracode (Ca Technologies), Synopsys, Inc., Whitehat Security, Inc., Rapid7, Qualys, Inc., Sitelock, Llc., Contrast Security, Positive Technologies, And Fasoo.Com, Inc

Market Scenario

Role of Government regulations

The governments of various nations are yet to realize the importance of application security and regulations pertaining to it. But the number is gradually increasing.Twenty-six nations already have regulations pertaining to this particular industry and other economies are also realizing it importance as the penetration of these applications increases not only on the customer facing interfaces, but also for the enterprises, especially SMEs. Due to lack of sufficient they are unable to maintain certain preventive measures which should be compensated via government regulations in order to maintain a level playing field. Not only the governments, but also various other bodies that define standards such IEEE, OWASP, and ISO are coming up with standards, which if complied with can reduce the number of vulnerabilities for the organizations. For instance, the US has the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act or the GLB Act which controls how the financial institutions use the individuals data.

Competitive Landscape

-November 2017: Checkmarx, Ltd. partnered with the IT provider, TeraMach which operates in Canada. This will allow TeraMach to expand its portfolio and offer its customers application security solutions.

-September 2017: Micro Focus completed the merger with HPE software thus making the merged entity the largest company listed on London Stock Exchange with a revenue of USD 4.4 billion

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a Global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Global Application Security Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2020 and forecasts until 2023 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

