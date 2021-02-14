Application Release Automation Market 2020 Analysis, Demand, Share, Growth Estimation, Developing Trends and Forecast 2025

Global Application Release Automation market research report assesses market scenario over the period from 2015 to 2025. The report highlights the historic trends between 2015 and 2017 and the 2019 to 2025 market forecast. The report studies both at global and country-level the current status and future market prospects. The market is segmented by application, type of provider, and region.

“Application-release automation (ARA) refers to the process of packaging and deploying an application or update of an application from development, across various environments, and ultimately to production. ARA solutions must combine the capabilities of deployment automation, environment management and modeling, and release coordination.”

Top Key Players Covered in this report – BMC Software, CA Technologies, Fujitsu, IBM, Micro Focus, Microsoft, NIIT Technologies, Red Hat, VMware, Attunity, Arcad Software, Chef Software, Clarive, CloudBees, CollabNet, Datical, Electric Cloud, Flexagon LLC, Inedo, MidVision, Octopus Deploy, Plutora, Puppet, Rocket Software and XebiaLabs.

This report provides a comprehensive assessment of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data and verifiable market size forecasts. The prospects contained in this report were derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. This allows research reports to act as an analysis and information repository for all aspects of the market, including local markets, technologies, types and applications.

The research report categorizes the application release automation market to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following submarkets:

By Component

Tool

Services Training, Consulting, and Integration Support and Maintenance Managed Services



By Deployment Type

On-premises

Cloud

By Organization Size

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

By Vertical

ITES And Telecommunications

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Manufacturing

Retail and Consumer Goods

Healthcare

Media and Entertainment

Others (government and public sector, and travel and hospitality)

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Global Application Release Automation market research report concludes with a brief summary of key market participants, product offerings, key development, SWOT analysis, feasibility and yield and growth trends and forecasts. As a result of the ultimate commitment of industry experts, this report has rich data that can be of interest to anyone, regardless of business or academic interest.

Key Application Release Automation Market Report Highlights:

The growth of the Application Release Automation Market across APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America

A thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and complete information on multiple vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will encounter the growth of Application Release Automation companies

Detailed information on factors that will accelerate the growth of the Application Release Automation Market during the next five years

