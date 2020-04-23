Application Performance Management Market Status and Global Briefing 2020-2025

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global Application Performance Management including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global Application Performance Management investments from 2020 till 2025.

APM denotes to application performance management or application performance monitoring. APM or application performance management is principally an industry or vendor made term for anything that has to do with handling or monitoring the performance of code, application dependencies, transaction times, and overall user involvements.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Compuware Corporation, IBM Corporation, AppDynamics (Cisco Systems Inc.), Microsoft Corporation, Dell Inc., Riverbed Technology Inc., Splunk Inc., New Relic Inc., ManageEngine (Zoho Corp.), BMC Software Inc., Fujitsu Ltd, MuleSoft Inc.

The Application Performance Management Market was valued at USD 5.80 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 11.43 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 12% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025.

The Global Application Performance Market (henceforth referred to the market studied) is witnessing a surge in the number of players since 2013, providing varied services and functionalities to clients. Besides, the market studied is shifting from on-premise deployment in large organizations to on-cloud or hybrid deployment models, due to the changing application usage, increasing awareness among smaller enterprises, and the demand for cost-effective systems.

Enhanced Security and Control Over Software Solutions Drive the Demand for Application Performance Management

– The direct software solutions are appealing to large organizations, which have the capabilities of hosting these systems on their own, at a large scale. Enhanced security and control over data drive this demand. Further, APM systems that are directly sold as software solutions can be tailored specifically to client needs, with close integration of the application that has to be managed. This not only allows analytics improvement and management but also provides higher capabilities, due to complete access to parameters.

– In addition, the improving capabilities of hybrid clouds are facilitating the incorporation of APM systems into enterprises, thus resulting in the on-premise deployment of software solutions, with extension to public clouds. The software solutions in APM systems are quickly shifting toward unified models, which have the capability of simultaneous analysis of performance, business, and user experience.

– This shift of trend is driven by the close relationship and inter-dependence between the separate segments. For instance, the performance of applications affects user experience, while the business analysis might help to determine peak times or exit points. The holistic approach toward application performance management systems has increased the functionalities manifold, and thus provided a major boost, to the market studied.

– In March 2018, IBM Corporation launched a private Internet of Things (IoT) analytics cloud platform, which is expected to expand the cloud solution for consumers and enhance scalability, thereby boosting the companys financials.

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a Global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Global Application Performance Management Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

