Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market Outlook to 2025 – ApplicantStack, Oracle Corporation, iCIMS, Workable Software, Hyrell, Bullhorn, Clear, Greenhouse Software, Jobvite, Automatic Data Processing, SAP SE, 4Talent

The global applicant tracking system market accounted to US$ 675.3 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$ 1345.7 Mn by 2025.

Within this market, various regions are observed to exhibit different growth trends. North America holds the largest share of the total market. While the regions such as Europe and APAC are expected to exhibit high growth along with the increasing growth in industrial and IT sector.

The study intends to deliver an overview of global applicant tracking system market with detailed market segmentation. Also, it evaluates the present market state of applicant tracking system market and forecasts the market till 2025. The report covers market dynamics affecting the applicant tracking system market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the report analyzes the competitive scenario, geographic trends, and opportunities in the applicant tracking system market with respect to all geographic regions. Further, the report includes the detailed company profiles of the key players in the applicant tracking system market along with their market strategies with the SWOT analysis for all company profiled in the report.

The Major Key Market Players:

1. ApplicantStack

2. Oracle Corporation

3. iCIMS, Inc.

4. Workable Software Ltd.

5. Hyrell

6. Bullhorn, Inc.

7. ClearCompany

8. Greenhouse Software, Inc.

9. Jobvite Inc.

10. Automatic Data Processing, Inc.

A rapid expansion of the cloud-based services has resulted in a dynamic and a very competitive software industry environment globally. Cloud-based applicant tracking software implementations characteristically do not require high capital investments, thereby keeping a company’s IT infrastructure model very cheap and consistent. Thus, this model is expected to bring significant profits for any organization and at an early stage itself. This problem is also easily solved using the model. The cost savings with the help of shared infrastructure model is done with respect to the software licenses, electricity, maintenance fees, eliminating the cost of servers and other storage devices, consultant fees, data center space, and IT personnel. This growth factors of cloud-based services have resulted in a dynamic and a very competitive software industry environment globally.

APAC is expected to be the fastest growing region in the applicant tracking system market. The major reason for this is the presence of a huge number of companies coupled with some favorable government policies encouraging the setup of businesses in the region. India, China, are some of the important countries in Asia that comprise of large manufacturing plants. Geographically, APAC will have the largest share in the applicant tracking system market by 2025, owing to rapid technological developments, numerous investments and supportive Government policies in the western part of the world.

