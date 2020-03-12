App Analytics Market Latest Demand, Global Industry Analysis, Business Growth, Top Players, Scope, Future Trends, Outlook to 2025 – Adjust, Adobe, Amazon, Amplitude, App Annie

Global App Analytics Market to reach USD 4.3 billion by 2025.

Global App Analytics Market valued approximately USD 0.7 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 22.5% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Rapidly increasing use of mobile phones and web apps, growing advertisement market on smartphones, expanding investment in analytics technology and need to record the app related activities are the major factors which are driving the growth in the Global App Analytics market. App Analytics help in tracking apps and their performance on desktop and mobiles. It is useful for companies in finding the collaboration among their products and users.

The regional analysis of Global App Analytics Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Some of the leading market players include Adjust, Adobe, Amazon, Amplitude, App Annie, Appdynamics, Appscatter, Appsee, Appsflyer, Apptentive, Clevertap, Contentsquare, Countly, Google, Heap, IBM, Kochava, Localytics, Mixpanel, Moengage, Segment, Swrve, Taplytics, Tune, Yahoo and so on.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

– Software

– Services

By Type:

– Mobile Analytics

– Web Analytics

By Application:

– User Analytics

– Ad Monitoring & Marketing Analytics

– Revenue Analytics

– App Performance Analytics & Operations

By Vertical:

– Retail

– Banking, Insurance and Financial Services

– Media and Entertainment

– Logistics, Travel, Transportation, and Hospitality

– Telecom and It

