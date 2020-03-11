Apheresis Equipment Market Poised for Robust Value CAGR of Over 6.9% Through 2027

According to a new market research study titled ‘Apheresis equipment Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product, Technology, Procedure, Therapeutic Area, End User and Geography. The global apheresis equipment market is expected to reach US$ 3,528.44 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,985.83 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.9% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global apheresis equipment market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as challenges to its growth.

Global apheresis equipment market was segmented by product, technology, procedure, therapeutic area, and end user. The market based on product segment is classified as apheresis machine and disposable apheresis kits. Based on the technology the market is segmented as membrane separation and centrifugation. On the basis of procedure the market is classified as erythrocytapheresis, LDL apheresis, leukapheresis, photopheresis, plasmapheresis, and plateletpheresis. On the basis of therapeutic area the market is segmented as renal diseases, hematology, neurology, and other applications. And on the basis of the end user the market is classified as hospitals & clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and blood donation centers.

The market for apheresis equipment is expected to grow significantly due to factors such as rising number of voluntary blood donors, increasing incidence of hematologic diseases and increasing elderly population. However, the growth of market is likely to experience restraining factors such as high cost of apheresis equipment and complications associated with apheresis.

Key Players Influencing the Market:

Medica SPA Terumo Corporation B. Braun Melsungen AG Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Asahi Kasei Corporation Haemonetics Corporation, HemaCare Corporation Kaneka Medix Corporation Kawasumi Laboratories, Inc. Medicap Clinic GmbH

Apheresis Equipment Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

The Apheresis Equipment Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 18 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

