Apheresis Consumables And Equipment Industry By Technology (Centrifugation, Membrane Filtration) Analysis, Trends, Emerging Growth And Future Insights Till 2022

The Business Research Company’s Apheresis Consumables And Equipment Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The apheresis consumables and equipment industry consists of sales of apheresis consumables and equipment and related services. Apheresis is a medical technology in which the blood drawn from a donor is separated into its components through plasma exchange, stem cell harvest, photopheresis and low density lipid removal techniques. Further, the required components like plasma or platelets are retained and the remaining is passed to the circulation.

The cases of blood disorders are on the rise globally, creating a need for blood transfusions. Apheresis Equipment helps to transfuse blood for blood disorders like sickle cell anemia, leukemia and cancer. According to a report published by Leukemia and Lymphoma Society in the year 2018, 60,300 people in the USA are expected to be diagnosed with leukemia and one person is diagnosed with blood cancer every 3 minutes requiring an immediate blood transfusion. According to the American Society of Hematology in the year 2016, 100,000 American possessed sickle cell Anemia and another 2 million people carry the trait requiring an Apheresis Equipment for blood transfusion. According to the world health organization in the year 2018, 18.1 million new cancer cases being reported worldwide.

Apheresis Consumables And Equipment Market Segmentation

Apheresis Consumables And Equipment Market By Product:

Disposables Devices

Apheresis Consumables And Equipment Market By Technology:

Centrifugation Membrane Filtration

Apheresis Consumables And Equipment Market By Application:

Renal Disease Neurology Hematology Others

Some of the major key players involved in the Apheresis Consumables And Equipment Market are

Asahi Kasei Medical

Haemonetics Corporation

Kawasumi Laboratories Inc.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Terumo BCT.

North America was the largest region in the apheresis consumables and equipment market in 2016.

