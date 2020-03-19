APAC Market Forecasted Drugs For Hormonal Replacement Therapy Industry To Grow Rapidly By $7.09 Billion By 2022

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Drugs For Hormonal Replacement Therapy Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

Drugs for Hormonal Replacement Therapy market consists of sales of drugs for hormonal replacement therapy and related services. The drugs for hormonal replacement therapy are used to treat patients with growth hormone deficiency caused due to conditions such as dwarfism or menopause (a condition which describes changes a women goes through when her menstruating cycle stops).

Increasing population of aging and postmenopausal women is driving the drugs for hormonal replacement therapy industry growth. Hormonal replacement therapy drugs such as Estrogen, Progestin and others are used to treat medical conditions caused due to menopausal conditions. In 2018, according to a report by The Indian Menopause Society, New Delhi, in India there are 65 million women over the menopausal age affected with menopausal symptoms.

Drugs For Hormonal Replacement Therapy Market Segmentation

By Therapy Type:

1. Estrogen Replacement Therapy

2. Human Growth Hormone (HGH) Replacement Therapy

3. Thyroid Replacement Therapy

4. Testosterone Replacement Therapy

By Distribution Channel:

1. Hospital Pharmacies

2. Retail Pharmacies

3. Online Pharmacies

By Application:

1. Hypothyroidism

2. Male Hypogonadism

3. Growth Hormone Deficiency

4. Menopause

5. Others

By Route of Administration:

1. Oral

2. Parental

3. Others

The Drugs For Hormonal Replacement Therapy market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. North America was the largest region in the drugs for hormonal replacement therapy market in 2016.

Chapters from Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Drugs For Hormonal Replacement Therapy Market Characteristics

Chapter 3. Drugs For Hormonal Replacement Therapy Market Size And Growth

Chapter 4. Drugs For Hormonal Replacement Therapy Market Segmentation

Chapter 5. Drugs For Hormonal Replacement Therapy Market Regional And Country Analysis

Chapter 26. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Drugs For Hormonal Replacement Therapy Market

Chapter 27. Drugs For Hormonal Replacement Therapy Market Trends And Strategies

Chapter 28. Product Pipeline Analysis

Chapter 29. Drugs For Hormonal Replacement Therapy Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

Chapter 30. Appendix

Some of the major key players involved in the Drugs For Hormonal Replacement Therapy market are

Novartis AG

Bayer AG

Pfizer Inc.

Novo Nordisk A/S

Eli Lilly and Company

