APAC Defense & Security Drones Market Analysis and Forecast From 2020 – 2025: AeroVironment, Inc., Aeryon Labs, Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC), BAE Systems plc, etc.



APAC Defense & Security Drones Market describes an in-depth evaluation and professional study on the present and future state of the APAC Defense & Security Drones market across the globe, including valuable facts and figures. APAC Defense & Security Drones Market provides information regarding the emerging opportunities in the market & the market drivers, trends & upcoming technologies that will boost these growth trends. The report provides a comprehensive overview including Definitions, Scope, Application, Production and CAGR (%) Comparison, Segmentation by Type, Share, Revenue Status and Outlook, Capacity, Consumption, Market Drivers, Production Status and Outlook and Opportunities, Export, Import, Emerging Markets/Countries Growth Rate. The report presents a 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the industries. The APAC Defense & Security Drones market report assesses the key regions (countries) promising a huge market share for the forecast period.

Top Key players of APAC Defense & Security Drones Market:



AeroVironment, Inc.

Aeryon Labs

Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)

BAE Systems plc

Boeing

Challis Heliplane UAV Inc

China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC)

CybAero AB

Denel Dynamics

Elbit Systems Ltd.

FT SISTEMAS S.A.

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems

General Dynamics Corporation

Israel Aerospace Industries

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.

L-3 Communications Holdings Inc.

Leonardo-Finmeccanica

Lockheed Martin

MMist Inc.

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Prox Dynamics AS

Proxy Technologies Inc.

Safran S.A.

Schiebel

Textron Inc.

Thales S.A.



Key Market Segmentation of APAC Defense & Security Drones:

Based on subsystem, the APAC market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Hardware

• Software

• Service

Based on UAV type, the APAC market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE)

• High Altitude Long Endurance (HALE)

• Tactical Unmanned Air Vehicle (TUAV)

• Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (UCAV)

• Small Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV)

Based on technology, the APAC market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each segment.

• Semi-autonomous Drones

• Autonomous Drones

• Remotely Operated Drones

Based on end-user, the APAC market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Army

• Air Force

• Navy and Marine

• Government and Police

Based on application, the APAC market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Defense (further split into Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance, and Target Acquisition (ISRT); Battle Damage Management; Combat Operations; Delivery and Transportation; Border Management)

• Security (Police Investigation; Traffic Monitoring; Disaster Management; Search and Rescue; Others)

Based on frame type, the APAC market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Fixed-wing

• Rotary-wing

• Hybrid/Transitional

Based on range, the APAC market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Beyond Line of Sight (BLOS)

• Visual Line of Sight (VLOS)

• Extended Visual Line of Sight (EVLOS)

Based on propulsion, the APAC market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Battery Powered

• Fuel Cell Powered

• Hybrid Cell Powered

Based on endurance, the APAC market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• <2 Hours

• 2–6 Hours

• >6 Hours

Based on MTOW, the APAC market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• <25 Kilograms

• 25–150 Kilograms

• >150 Kilograms

Based on launching mode, the APAC market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Vertical Take-off

• Automatic Take-off and Landing

• Catapult Launcher

• Hand Launched

