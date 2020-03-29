APAC Craniomaxillofacial (CMF) Devices And Equipment Market is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2019-2023

The Business Research Company’s Craniomaxillofacial (CMF) Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2020 covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The craniomaxillofacial (CMF) devices and equipment market consists of sales of craniomaxillofacial (CMF) devices and equipment related services. Craniomaxillofacial is a special type of orthopedic surgery that focuses completely on the skull and facial disorders. This surgery is generally conducted for the treatment of severe cranial and facial bone injuries. Based on the product type, CMF devices are classified into – Cranial flap fixation, CMF distraction, temporomandibular joint replacement, thoracic fixation, bone graft substitute and MF plate and screw fixation.

The rise in demand of reconstructive surgery is the driving force for craniomaxillofacial (CMF) devices and equipment market. The demand for reconstructive surgery is attributed to the growing trend of cosmetic treatment amongst millennials. The procedure required to carry out a cosmetic treatment needs CMF devices and equipment. Hence, the demand for craniomaxillofacial devices and equipment increases.

Craniomaxillofacial (CMF) Devices And Equipment Market, Segmentation

By Product

Cranial Flap Fixation

CMF Distraction

Temporomandibular Joint Replacement

Thoracic Fixation

Bone Graft Substitute

MF Plate and Screw Fixation

By Application

Neurosurgery & ENT

Orthognathic and Dental Surgery

Plastic Surgery

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the craniomaxillofacial (cmf) devices and equipment market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Some of the major key players involved in the craniomaxillofacial (cmf) devices and equipment market are Stryker Corporation, KLS Martin L.P, Medtronic Plc, Medartis AG and TMJ Concepts.

