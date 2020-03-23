Aortic Stents Grafts Market Shares, Strategies and Forecast Worldwide, 2019 to 2027

Aortic Stents Grafts Market Insights 2018, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Aortic Stents Grafts industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Aortic Stents Grafts manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2018-2025 global Aortic Stents Grafts market covering all important parameters.

Market Dynamics

The global demand for aortic stent grafts is growing as a result of increasing prevalence of aortic aneurysm. Increasing adoption of endovascular repair over open surgical repair and rising life expectancy rate are expected to create favourable market prospects for the players operating in the aortic stent grafts market. Besides, favourable reimbursement policies and increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries among physician and patients are also propelling the growth of the aortic stent grafts market. Increasing number of clinical trials and FDA approvals for improvement of aortic stent grafts designs has yielded new and better products to overcome anatomical constraints. Likewise, increasing partnerships and mergers among the key market players for research and development and geographical expansion are some other factors expected to boost the aortic stent grafts market growth.

However, product recalls, lack of trained healthcare providers, less awareness regarding new EVAR treatment options among the general population and risk of endoleaks and other complications associated with the stent graft implants are the some of the factors expected to hamper the growth of the aortic stent grafts market.

Key Regions

Geographically, the global aortic stent grafts market is segmented into seven major regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific (Asia-Pacific excluding Japan), Japan and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). In terms of value, North America dominated the global aortic stent grafts market in 2017 and is expected to expand at a healthy CAGR over the forecast period of 2018–2028. Japan is expected to be the fast-growing market, in terms of revenue growth, in the global aortic stent grafts market, registering double digit growth over 2018–2028.

Key Players

Examples of some of the key players identified in the global aortic stent grafts market are Cook Medical, Inc., W.L. Gore & Associates, MicroPort Scientific Corporation Inc., Medtronic Plc., Lombard Medical, Inc., Endologix, INC., Terumo Corporation Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Cryolife Inc., and Lombard Medical Inc., among others. Merger & acquisition activities are emerging as the prominent trend among the key market players operating in the aortic stent grafts market.

