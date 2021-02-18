Antiviral Drug Market Size, Share | Gilead Sciences, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Bristol-Myers-Squibb

Antiviral Drug Market applies the most effective of each primary and secondary analysis to weighs upon the competitive landscape and also the outstanding market players expected to dominate Antiviral Drug Market place for the forecast 2019– 2025.

Rising occurrence of viral infections such as hepatitis, HIV, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus is predicted to power the requirement for antiviral drugs. This is predicted to power the requirement for antiviral drugs and efficient treatment solutions.

Antiviral drugs reside in the class of medications, which are employed for treating viral infections, such as herpes, HIV, influenza, and hepatitis. These drugs are normally administered in vaccines form. Moreover, most of these drugs are employed for particular viral infections, while a few are effective in opposition to a wide series of viruses.

The global antiviral drug market is divided by type, mechanism of action, region, and application. By mechanism of action, it is segmented into protease inhibitors, reverse transcriptase inhibitors, nucleotide polymerase inhibitors, and others. By type, it is divided into branded drugs and generic drugs. By application, it is divided into hepatitis, HIV, influenza, herpes, and other viral diseases. The market is segmented by region across Europe (France, Spain, Germany, Italy, UK, and rest of Europe), North America (Canada, U.S., and Mexico), LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA), and Asia-Pacific (South Korea, China, Japan, Australia, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific).

The major players included in the global antiviral drug market forecast are Gilead Sciences, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Bristol-Myers-Squibb, GlaxoSmithKline, AstraZeneca plc., Abbott Laboratories, Schering-Plough Corporation, AbbVie Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., and Johnson & Johnson.

By Mechanism of Action

Nucleotide Polymerase Inhibitors

Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors

Protease Inhibitors

Others

By Type

Generic

Branded

By Application

HIV

Hepatitis

Herpes

Influenza

Others

