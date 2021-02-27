Antiviral Drug Market Industry Trends, Share, Size, Top Key Players Analysis and Forecast Research

Antiviral Drug Market applies the most effective of each primary and secondary analysis to weighs upon the competitive landscape and also the outstanding market players expected to dominate Antiviral Drug Market place for the forecast 2019– 2025.

Scope of The Antiviral Drug Market Report:

Rising occurrence of viral infections such as hepatitis, HIV, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus is predicted to power the requirement for antiviral drugs. This is predicted to power the requirement for antiviral drugs and efficient treatment solutions.

Antiviral drugs reside in the class of medications, which are employed for treating viral infections, such as herpes, HIV, influenza, and hepatitis. These drugs are normally administered in vaccines form. Moreover, most of these drugs are employed for particular viral infections, while a few are effective in opposition to a wide series of viruses.

The global antiviral drug market is divided by type, mechanism of action, region, and application. By mechanism of action, it is segmented into protease inhibitors, reverse transcriptase inhibitors, nucleotide polymerase inhibitors, and others. By type, it is divided into branded drugs and generic drugs.

By application, it is divided into hepatitis, HIV, influenza, herpes, and other viral diseases. The market is segmented by region across Europe (France, Spain, Germany, Italy, UK, and rest of Europe), North America (Canada, U.S., and Mexico), LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA), and Asia-Pacific (South Korea, China, Japan, Australia, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific).

Key Players in the Antiviral Drug Market Report

The major players included in the global antiviral drug market forecast are Gilead Sciences, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Bristol-Myers-Squibb, GlaxoSmithKline, AstraZeneca plc., Abbott Laboratories, Schering-Plough Corporation, AbbVie Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., and Johnson & Johnson.

Antiviral Drug Market Key Market Segments:

By Mechanism of Action

Nucleotide Polymerase Inhibitors

Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors

Protease Inhibitors

Others

By Type

Generic

Branded

By Application

HIV

Hepatitis

Herpes

Influenza

Others

The Global Antiviral drug market Is Powered By Rise In The Occurrence Rate Of Viral Infections

The global antiviral drug market is powered by rise in the occurrence rate of viral infections. Moreover, increase in R&D activities and development of advanced & newer formulations, such as combination therapy and vaccines, are predicted to power the growth of the market. On the other hand, high price involved in drug growth and development in the requirement for substitute medicines such as homeopathy and naturopathy restrain the market development.

In addition to this, growth opportunities in the emerging nations of LAMEA and Asia Pacific areas and development of broad-spectrum antibiotics are predicted to offer various opportunities for the growth of the market during the coming period. Rising occurrence of viral infections such as hepatitis, HIV, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is predicted to power the requirement for antiviral drugs.

For example, as per data posted by the WHO, hepatitis B led to almost 887,000 deaths in 2015. In addition to this, it was predicted that almost 257 million people in 2015 were suffering from hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. This is predicted to power the requirement for antiviral drugs and efficient treatment solutions.

Factors such as drop in the cost of US Medicare and competitive dynamics hamper the requirement for antiviral drugs. Moreover, rising awareness about the availability of viral infections’ vaccines and preventive measures will be restraint to the development of antiviral drug market.

Market by Regional Analysis

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, South Korea, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA, Latin America, Middle East, Africa

