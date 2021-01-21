Antimony Market Share, Trend, Industry Size, Future Analysis, Regional Outlook to 2025

Antimony is a chemical element with symbol “Sb” and atomic number 51. It is a glossy gray metalloid; it is found in nature mainly as the sulfide mineral stibnite (Sb2S3). Antimony compounds have been known to mankind since ancient times and were crushed for use as medicine and cosmetics, and is known as kohl by the Arabic name. One of the major applications for metallic antimony is an alloy with lead and tin and the lead antimony plates used in lead–acid batteries. Alloys of lead and tin with antimony are mainly used in solders, bullets, and plain bearings. Antimony compounds are well known additives for chlorine and bromine-containing fire retardants found in many commercial and domestic products. The use of antimony in microelectronics is an emerging opportunity for this market.

Antimony Market is valued at USD 1746.4 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 2646.9 Million by 2025 with the CAGR of 6.12% over the forecast period.

Global antimony market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, end user and region. On the basis of product type, the antimony market is divided into metal ingot, antimony trioxide, antimony pentoxide, alloys, and others. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into flame retardant, lead acid batteries, alloy strengthening agent, fiberglass composites, catalyst, and others. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into automobiles, paints, building & construction and defense.

The regions covered in this Antimony market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of Antimony is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players –

Some major key players for global Antimony market are Shanghai Metal Corporation, Beijing North Xinyuan Electrical Carbon Products Co. Ltd, Huachang Antimony Industry, Korea Zinc Co. Ltd, Qingdao Glory International Trading Co. BASF SE, Campine NV, United States Antimony Corp, and Korea Zinc Co. Ltd and others.

Growing Demand for Increasing Fire Safety Regulations is Key Factor Driving the Growth of Global Antimony Market.

Fire protection systems will witness enlarged adoption in the industrial sector, lying in the high growth quadrant. While profitable sector showcase moderate rate through the estimation timeline, adoption of fireside protection systems within the residential sector lies within the steady growth quadrant. Industries such as manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Mining, and marine are projected to extensively employ fire protection systems given the stringency in government norms, aimed at improving the safety standards. Growing use in plastic additive application ATO is also included in the inventory of plastic additives which is being compiled by the European Chemicals Agency in order to discriminate between higher priority and lower priority additives used in plastics and increase the regulatory efficiency of any risk management measure-related decision. ATO is used as flame retardant synergist with halogens, and restricting ATO would decrease the performance and resource-efficiency of these halogens, which would be required in higher quantities, without being able to reach the highest fire safety standards. However, higher accomplishment costs and difficulties faced in data interpretation are some of the factors which may hamper market growth. In spite of that, exploration of newly developed antimony reserves and recycling of antimony can provide numerous opportunities for the further growth of the market.

Asia Pacific is Expected to Dominate the Global Antimony Market

The opportunities available in the global Antimony market in the regions of North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2016, China continued to be the dominant producer of mined antimony, accounting for about 75% of global mine production. The largest and highest grade deposits were in southern China, specifically, in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and Hunan and Yunnan Provinces. China was also the leading global producer of antimony metal and oxides, leading importer of antimony contained in ore and concentrates, and leading exporter of antimony metal and oxide. The major factors driving the growth of antimony market in this region are; increasing use for flame retardants, lead-acid batteries, and plastics, primarily in Asia. Asia is expected to continue to be the leading consuming region, accounting for about 60% of global consumption by 2020. Large investments to procure antimony mines in regions such as Europe and North America is also expected to foster the expansion of the antimony market.

