Antimony Market Demand, Production Growth, Top Key Players: Nihon Seiko Co., Ltd., Umicore, Hunan Chenzhou Mining Group Co., Ltd, Huachang Antimony Industry, others

The global antimony market is expected to reach USD 2.89 billion by 2025, from USD 1.78 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

The Major players profiled in this report include

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group

Mandalay Resources Ltd

United States Antimony Corporation

Korea Zinc

Recyclex

The other players in the market are Nihon Seiko Co., Ltd., Umicore, Hunan Chenzhou Mining Group Co., Ltd, Huachang Antimony Industry, Geopromining, Ltd., Consolidated Murchison Mine, Belmont Metals, American Elements, Tri-Star Resources PLC, Amspec Chemical Corporation, Lanxess, Hsikwangshan Twinkling Star Co. Ltd., Hubei Yongcheng Antimony Industry Co. Ltd., Cambrian Mining PLC, Yunnan Muli Antimony Industry Co., Ltd, Suzuhiro Chemical Co., Ltd., Nyacol Nano Technologies, Inc., Lambert Metals International Limited, Campine, Atomized Products Group, Inc. among others.

According to India Brand Equity Foundation, production of passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, three wheelers and two wheelers grew at 11.27% between April and December 2017 to 21,415,719 vehicles. Moreover, the sales of passenger vehicles and two wheelers grew by 5.22% and 40.31% year on year respectively in December 2017. According to International Trade Association, U.S. light vehicle production reached almost 12 million passenger vehicles in 2016 and light vehicle sales reached 17.5 million units in 2016. The growing demands for automotive is creating the demand for antimony.

By Product Type (Trioxides, Alloys, Others),

Application (Flame Retardants, Lead-Acid Batteries, Plastic Additives, Glass & Ceramics, Others),

End-User (Chemical, Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Others)

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Growing fire safety regulations

Growing use in plastic additive application

Environmental and health concerns restricting the growth of antimony market

High prices of antimony

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 Antimony market Size by Regions

6 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

7 North America Antimony Revenue by Countries

8 Europe Antimony Revenue by Countries

9 Asia-Pacific Antimony Revenue by Countries

10 South America Antimony Revenue by Countries

11 Middle East and Africa Revenue Antimony by Countries

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2026

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

