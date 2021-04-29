Antimicrobial Packaging Market Forecast to 2023 – Driven by Industry Major Players, Dynamics, Future Opportunities, Revenue, Growth

Assessment of the Global Antimicrobial Packaging Market

Market: Competitive Landscape

We have included competitive landscape of the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness for future growth.

The report covers a detailed competitive outlook that includes market share and company profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Takex Labo Co.Ltd, Sciessent LLC, BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Barr Brands International, Mondi PLC, LINPAC Senior Holdings Limited, PolyOne Corporation, BioCote Limited and Dunmore Corporation among others.

Global Antimicrobial Packaging Market, by Material

Plastic Polyethylene (PE) Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE) High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Biopolymer

Paperboard

Glass

Tin

Others

Global Antimicrobial Packaging Market, by Technology

Controlled Release Packaging

Active Packaging

Global Antimicrobial Packaging Market, by Antimicrobial Agents

Organic Acid

Bacteriocins

Essential Oils

Enzymes

Metal Ion & Oxidizers

Others

Global Antimicrobial Packaging Market, by Package Type

Pouches

Bottles & Cans

Carton Packages

Trays

Bags

Cups & Lids

Others

Global Antimicrobial Packaging Market, by Application

Food & Beverage

Personal Care

Healthcare

Others

Global Antimicrobial Packaging Market, by Geography: The market is broadly segmented on the basis of geography into:

North America U.S. Rest of North America

Europe U.K Germany France Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa UAE South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America



