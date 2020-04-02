Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Size Estimation, Industry Demand, Growth Trend, Chain Structure, Supply and Demand Forecast (2019-2024)

ReportsnReports offers a detailed overview of the global market in a report, titled “Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Technologies, By Product, By Application, By Distribution Channel, and Regional Forecast 2017-2026.”

Antibody-drug conjugates are mainly used to treat cancer and are safer and more effective than many other cancer therapies. This report focuses on the global market for antibody-drug conjugate products and provides an updated review, including their basic design and application in various areas of the biomedical sciences. The report covers three main areas of application, breast cancer, lymphoma and other cancers, including acute myeloid leukemia. The scope of this study includes the current market for ADCs. The report also discusses regulatory aspects, current and developing technologies, market projections and market shares. An analysis of clinical trials, innovations and opportunities and the latest trends in ADC market are also discussed in the report.

Sales data for the global and regional markets were corroborated for the present and forecasted values via statistical analysis, and sales are broken down geographically into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the emerging markets. The application of ADCs in various types of cancer is discussed from both a commercial perspective and that of a research and development (R&D) perspective.

The report only covers antibody drug conjugates in which an antibody is conjugated with small-molecule cytotoxins (payload) through a linker. ADCs are a form of antibody conjugates. Other forms of antibody conjugates such as radioisotope conjugated with an antibody are beyond the scope of this report. The study also does not cover mAbs that do not contain a linker and cytotoxic agent and, thus, do not constitute an ADC.

Antibody drug conjugates have revolutionized the field of cancer treatment. Unlike conventional chemotherapeutics, which damage normal cells along with the cancer cells, ADCs target only cancer cells. Through the synergistic combination of monoclonal antibody with the cytotoxic drug, via a stable linker, an extremely efficacious class of anticancer drugs has been emerged. To date, three ADCs have gained entry into the market, of which only two remain. Gemtuzumab ozogamicin (Mylotarg), marketed

by Pfizer Inc., became the first FDA approved ADC in 2000. It was approved for the treatment of relapsed acute myeloid leukemia. In 2010, a decade after its approval, gemtuzumab ozogamicin was withdrawn from the market due to serious hepatotoxicity issues. As of today, only Adcetris (brentuximab vedotin, marketed by Seattle Genetics Inc. and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.) and Kadcyla (ado-trastuzumab emtansine, marketed by Genentech Inc., a member of the Roche Group, are commercially available globally. Adcetris (brentuximab vedotin) was approved in 2011 for relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed anaplastic large-cell lymphoma, and Kadcyla (trastuzumab-DM1, or ado-trastuzumab emtansine) was approved in 2013 for HER2 (human epidermal growth factor receptor 2)-expressing breast cancer.

Technological advancements, the growing number of cancer patients and increasing demand for biologics for the treatment of chronic diseases are the prime factors that are driving the market for ADCs. North America continues to lead the market for ADCs as it has the advanced technologies needed to develop ADCs. In addition, rising healthcare expenditures and huge government initiatives are also driving the North American market. Improving economic conditions, demand for better healthcare facilities, increasing health awareness, increasing incidence of chronic diseases and growing R&D activities will help the market for ADCs grow in Asia-Pacific.

Detailed study around Antibody Drug Conjugates and technologies

Target disease demographics and cost burden.

Regulatory structure.

Market characterization, unmet need, market size, and segmentation.

Market drivers and restraints.

Detailed market projections through 2021.

Competition and market shares.

Pricing and reimbursement.

Marketed and pipeline (R&D) products along with a description, regulatory status, and clinical trials.

Observations and conclusions regarding the future of medical device technologies.

Profiles of market participants and associations.

Antibody Drug Conjugates: Technologies and Global Market Report Includes:

An overview of the global markets for Antibody Drug Conjugates

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2021.

Coverage of how these devices monitor blood sugar, glucose, and chronic diseases like heart diseases, diabetes, and various other parameters and provide local processing, feedbacks and reports, communication capabilities, and easy & timely sensing abilities

Evaluation of factors, such as the large number of ongoing projects and innovations in the healthcare and electronics sectors, the rising incidences of chronic diseases among all demographics, the growing capabilities, and the ease of use of medical devices

A look at how the market faces certain drawbacks, such as high costs of devices, issues in reimbursement, and lack of awareness in the developing countries, such as India, Brazil, and Mexico

Profiles of major players in the industry.

In this report, we analyze the Antibody Drug Conjugates industry from two aspects. One part is about its production and the other part is about its consumption. In terms of its production, we analyze the production, revenue, gross margin of its main manufacturers and the unit price that they offer in different regions from 2012 to 2017. In terms of its consumption, we analyze the consumption volume, consumption value, sale price, import and export in different regions from 2012 to 2017. We also make a prediction of its production and consumption in coming 2017-2022.

