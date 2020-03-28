Antibiotic-Free Meat Estimated to Discern 2X Expansion by 2019-2025

The recent market report on the global Antibiotic-Free Meat market evaluates the different parameters that are projected to influence the prospects of the Antibiotic-Free Meat market during the forecast period. According to the study, the global Antibiotic-Free Meat market is estimated to reach the market value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn in 2019 and attain a market value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn by the end of 2029. The study further states that the Antibiotic-Free Meat market is expected to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029).

https://www.persistencemarketresearch.co/samples/23179

Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global Antibiotic-Free Meat market are Pilgrim's Pride Corporation, Tyson Foods, Inc., Perdue Farms Inc., Springer Mountain Farms, Smart Chicken, Applegate, Bell & Evans, DaBecca Natural Foods, Foster Farms, EVOL FOODS, Meyer Natural Angus LLC., White Oak Pastures, Springer Mountain Farms, Red Bird Farms among others.

Mega trends influencing Meat and Poultry Purchases In the U.S.

Key Developments

On 10th August 2017, Giant Food of Maryland, LLC, which is an American supermarket chain launched private labelled antibiotic-free meat range in order to deliver consumers highest quality of fresh meat products. This included, company’s antibiotic-free pork range.

On 22nd February 2017, Smithfield Foods, Inc., which is a S. based meat processing manufacturer launched a range of antibiotic-free meat including, bacon, fresh pork products, packed meat under its clean mart brand Pure Farm for food service and retail. This range of antibiotic-free meat is produced under minimal processing and is produced under highest standards without the use of antibiotics.

On 1st March, 2016, Tyson Foods, Inc., which is an American multinational corporation launched antibiotic-free pork brand. This new antibiotic-free meat product is minimally processed and is free from any artificial ingredients.

In 2015, Foster’s Farm Co, which is engaged in processing five million chicken a week announced efforts to produce antibiotic-free meat.

Opportunities for Market Participants

Antibiotics are one of the greatest discovery and for over 60 years antibiotics are widely used in livestock for several reasons. Over the last few years, the use of antibiotics in animal industry has been witnessing significant fall thus, contributing towards the market growth of antibiotic-free meat globally. Poultry is one of the largest growing meat category globally which is a push for the global market of antibiotic-free meat in the near future. Growing consumers demand for organic and clean label products will further add on to the growing market of antibiotic-free meat in the near future.

Brief Approach to Research

A modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology will be followed to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the nature, product type and end uses of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data is collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

The regional analysis enclosed in the report offers a microscopic view of the different factors that are expected to shape the growth of the Antibiotic-Free Meat market in each region.

