Anti Obesity Drugs Industry Report 2020: Global Market Size, Share, Potential Opportunities, Key Segmentations, Upcoming Trends, Growth And Forecast

The Business Research Company’s Anti-Obesity Drugs Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The anti-obesity drugs industry consists of sales of anti-obesity drugs and related services. This industry includes establishments that produce pharmacological agents that reduce or control overweight.

Obesity is a major public health concern globally. Globally, prevalence rate of obesity is increasing every year. According to WHO, in 2016, more than 1.9 billion adults over the age of 18 years were overweight of which over 650 million were obese. This can be attributed to increased consumption of processed and unhealthy food, lack of physical activity and lack of awareness on the risks of obesity. As a result, the demand for anti-obesity drugs is bound to increase in the future thus, driving market growth.

Anti-Obesity Drugs Market Segmentation

Anti-Obesity Drugs Market By Drug Class:

Peripherally acting anti obesity drugs Centrally acting anti obesity drugs

Anti-Obesity Drugs Market By Type:

Prescription Drugs (Rx) OTC Drugs

Anti-Obesity Drugs Market By Medication:

Monotherapies Polytherapies

Table Of Content:

Executive Summary Anti-Obesity Drugs Market Characteristics Anti-Obesity Drugs Market Size And Growth Anti-Obesity Drugs Market Segmentation Anti-Obesity Drugs Market Regional And Country Analysis Asia-Pacific Anti-Obesity Drugs Market China Anti-Obesity Drugs Market

……

Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Anti-obesity Drugs Market Anti-obesity Drugs Market Trends And Strategies Product Pipeline Analysis Anti-obesity Drugs Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis Appendix

Some of the major key players involved in the Anti-Obesity Drugs Market are

Hoffmann-La Roche AG

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Pfizer Inc.

The anti-obesity drugs market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, APAC, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. The North American market is the largest market for anti-obesity drugs and is expected to continue to be the largest market during the forecast period.

