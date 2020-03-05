Anti-Icing Coating Market Competitive Research And Precise Outlook 2019 To 2025

The Anti-Icing Coating Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis along with Major Segments and Forecast, 2019-2025. The Anti-Icing Coating market report is a valuable source of data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This Anti-Icing Coating Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Top Companies in the Global Anti-Icing Coating Market

PPG, Dowdupont, Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft, Neverwet, NEI, Battelle Memorial Institute, CG2 Nanocoatings, Aerospace & Advanced Composites, Nanosonic, Cytonix, Ecological Coatings, Hygratek, Kiss Polymers, Nbd Nanotechnologies, Oceanit, Opus Materials Technologies, Helicity Technologies, among others.

The global Anti-Icing Coating Market is expected to reach approximately US$ 1.6 Billion by 2025 growing at a CAGR of 20.5% from 2019-2025.

Automotive & transportation is the largest end-use industry segment of the anti-icing coating market.

Anti-icing coatings are used in various end-use industries, such as automotive & transportation, renewable energy, communication equipment, construction, and others. However, automotive & transportation is the most dominant end-use industry, owing to the use of anti-icing coating in most of the aircraft globally. These coatings are also used in automobiles, marine, and railways in cold climatic regional countries such as the US, Canada, Russia, and Scandinavian countries, which drives the growth of the anti-icing coating market in the automotive & transportation end-use industry.

Rising demand from North America is the major driver for the anti-icing coating market.

Europe is estimated to account for the largest market share, in terms of both volume and value, in 2018. However, the anti-icing coating market in North America is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2025, in terms of value. The North American anti-icing coating market is driven by the cold climatic environment and heavy investments in industries such as automotive & transportation, renewable energy, construction, and communication equipment. Growing number of aircraft in North America and rise in purchasing power of consumers have led to the growth in the manufacturing of anti-icing coatings in the North America region.

The Anti-Icing Coating market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Anti-Icing Coating Market on the basis of Types are

Metals Substrate

Glass Substrate

Concrete & Ceramics Substrate

On The basis Of Application, the Global Anti-Icing Coating Market is Segmented into

Automotive & transportation

Renewable Energy

Communication Equipment

Construction

Others

Regions Are covered By Anti-Icing Coating Market Report 2019 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

-Detailed overview of Anti-Icing Coating Market

-Changing Anti-Icing Coating market dynamics of the industry

-In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.

-Historical, current and projected Anti-Icing Coating market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

-Competitive landscape of Anti-Icing Coating Market

-Strategies of key players and product offerings

-Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

Economic Insights:

-Recent developments and key government policies.

-Short to medium-term outlook, including forecasts for economic growth, inflation, monetary and fiscal policy, exchange rates and the external sector.

-Key forecast data, with regional comparisons.

-Includes GDP, expenditure, population, fiscal indicators, prices and financial indicators, current account, external debt, international reserves, foreign trade, capital flows, exchange rates, money supply, interest rates, retail sales and industrial production.

