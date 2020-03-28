Anti-Hypertensive Drugs Industry Competitive Landscape and Regional Forecast Till 2023

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Anti-Hypertensive Drugs Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.
The anti-hypertensive drugs market consists of sales of anti-hypertensive drugs and related services. These drugs are re used to prevent heart failure, kidney failure and acute stroke induced by hypertension. Some of the major anti-hypertensive drugs include Diuretics, Angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors, and Angiotensin II receptor antagonists.
Low awareness of the antihypertensive drugs amongst the population is one of the major restraints in the Anti-Hypertensive Drugs Industry. Firstly, most of the people in developing nations neglect their health-checkups and are not aware about the existing hypertension condition in them until they detect extreme symptoms Secondly, persons diagnosed with hypertension are not adherent to their medication schedule and stop taking medication after 1-2 weeks until symptoms return, thereby posing a huge challenge to the anti-hypertensive drugs market.
Anti-Hypertensive Drugs Market Segmentation
By Therapeutics:
1. Diuretics
2. Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs)
3. Angiotensin Converting Enzyme (ACE) Inhibitors
4. Beta Blockers
5. Alpha Blockers
6. Calcium Channel Blockers
7. Renin Inhibitors
8. Vasodilators
By Disease source:
1. Primary Hypertension
2. Secondary Hypertension
By End-User:
1. Hospitals
2. Clinics
3. Homecare
The Anti-Hypertensive Drugs market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. The anti-hypertensive drugs market in Asia Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.
Some of the major key players involved in the Anti-Hypertensive Drugs market are
Merck & Co. Inc.
Astra Zeneca Plc
Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited
Johnson & Johnson Ltd.
Pfizer Inc.
