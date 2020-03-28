Anti-Hypertensive Drugs Industry Competitive Landscape and Regional Forecast Till 2023

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Anti-Hypertensive Drugs Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The anti-hypertensive drugs market consists of sales of anti-hypertensive drugs and related services. These drugs are re used to prevent heart failure, kidney failure and acute stroke induced by hypertension. Some of the major anti-hypertensive drugs include Diuretics, Angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors, and Angiotensin II receptor antagonists.

Low awareness of the antihypertensive drugs amongst the population is one of the major restraints in the Anti-Hypertensive Drugs Industry. Firstly, most of the people in developing nations neglect their health-checkups and are not aware about the existing hypertension condition in them until they detect extreme symptoms Secondly, persons diagnosed with hypertension are not adherent to their medication schedule and stop taking medication after 1-2 weeks until symptoms return, thereby posing a huge challenge to the anti-hypertensive drugs market.

Anti-Hypertensive Drugs Market Segmentation

By Therapeutics:

1. Diuretics

2. Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs)

3. Angiotensin Converting Enzyme (ACE) Inhibitors

4. Beta Blockers

5. Alpha Blockers

6. Calcium Channel Blockers

7. Renin Inhibitors

8. Vasodilators

By Disease source:

1. Primary Hypertension

2. Secondary Hypertension

By End-User:

1. Hospitals

2. Clinics

3. Homecare

The Anti-Hypertensive Drugs market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. The anti-hypertensive drugs market in Asia Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.

Chapters from Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Anti-Hypertensive Drugs Market Characteristics

Chapter 3. Anti-Hypertensive Drugs Market Size And Growth

Chapter 4. Anti-Hypertensive Drugs Market Segmentation

Chapter 5. Anti-Hypertensive Drugs Market Regional And Country Analysis

……

Chapter 26. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Anti-Hypertensive Drugs Market

Chapter 27. Anti-Hypertensive Drugs Market Trends And Strategies

Chapter 28. Product Pipeline Analysis

Chapter 28. Anti-Hypertensive Drugs Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

Chapter 29. Appendix

Some of the major key players involved in the Anti-Hypertensive Drugs market are

Merck & Co. Inc.

Astra Zeneca Plc

Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited

Johnson & Johnson Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

