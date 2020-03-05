Anti-Drone: Market 2020 – Significant Trends and Factors Driving the Market Development Forecast to 2026

Anti-Drone Market (By Major Eminent Players, By Types, By Applications, and Leading Regions) Segments Outlook, Business Assessment, Competition Scenario, Trends and Forecast by Upcoming Year’s. The study of the Anti-Drone report is done based on the noteworthy research methodology that provides the analytical inspection of the global market based on various segments the Industry is alienated into also the summary and Advance size of the marketplace owing to the various outlook possibilities. The report also gives information about the key players of the Anti-Drone Industry by different features that include the Anti-Drone overview of the companies, the portfolio of the product and also the revenue facts from Period of Forecast.

The Major Players in the Anti-Drone Market are Profiled in detail in View of Qualities and Share of The Overall Industry.

Anti-drone technology, also known as counter-drone technology, refers to systems that are used to detect and/or intercept unmanned aircrafts. These systems are also known as counter-UAS, C-UAS, or counter-UAV (counter- unmanned aerial vehicles). Analyst predicts global anti-drone market to reach $3.34 billion by 2026, representing a 2019-2026 CAGR of 25.1% driven by the rising adoption of counter-UAV technologies across the globe.

Key Players:

Battelle Memorial Institute

Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd.

Dedrone, Inc.

DeTect, Inc.

DroneShield Limited

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Liteye Systems Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Company

SAAB AB

SCG Security & Counterintelligence Group LLC

Security and Counterintelligence Group LLC

SRC, Inc.

Thales Group

Theiss UAV Solutions, LLC.

Key Businesses Segmentation of Anti-Drone Market

Based on platform type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Ground-based Anti-drone

• Hand-held Anti-drone

• UAV-based Anti-drone

Based on application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Interdiction (further split into Electronic Countermeasures, Laser Countermeasures, Missile Effector, Combined Countermeasure Elements)

• Detection

Based on technology, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Electronics System

• Laser System

• Kinetic System

Based on vertical, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and unit shipment for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Military and Defense

• Government

• Commercial Sector

• Others

Key Question Answered in Anti-Drone Market Report

Additionally, Global Anti-Drone Market following points are involved along with a detailed study of each point: –

Major Points from Table of Contents:

