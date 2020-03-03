Anti-counterfeiting Packaging-Global Market Outlook (2016-2022)

Description

The Anti-Counterfeiting Packaging Market is estimated at $75.4 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $214.8 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 16.1% from 2015 to 2022. Factors such as laws & regulations enforced by governments, growing awareness among consumers with regards to secure packaging and maintaining an efficient supply chain are some key factors fostering the market. However, existence of technologies that are deterrent to counterfeiters and huge set-up costs are restricting the market growth.

Amonst Technologies, RFID technologies segment commanded the highest market share. RFID technology is used extensively in the packaging industry that include tags, readers, and software services. Moreover, RFID technology is growing tremendously and is opted by many industries as it reduces manual costs and improves visibility and planning. Asia-Pacific acquired the highest market share in anti-counterfeit packaging market. The growth in this region can be attributed to the increasing population in the region, along with growing disposable income and the demand for packaged food.

The key players in the market include, Cenveo Inc, H.B. Fuller Co., 3M Company, Fuji Seal International, Inc., Brady Corporation, Saint Gobain SA, Avery Dennison Corporation, Henkel Ag & Company, CCL Industries Inc., E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company , Authentix, Inc., Zebra Technologies Corporation, Savi Technology, Inc., Sicpa Holding SA., Applied DNA Sciences Inc. and Alpvision S.A.

Technologies Covered:

Track & Trace

Radio-Frequency Identification

Barcode

Watermarks

Authentication

Anti-Tampering

Taggants

Inks and Dyes

Holograms

Other Authentication Technologies

Packaging Designs

Other Technologies

Applications Covered:

Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare

Food & Beverage

Canned food packaging

Packaged bakery products

Confectionery

Convenience food packaging

Packaged seafood

Packaged meat products

Packaged dairy products

Industrial & Automotive

Clothing & Accessories

Consumer Durables

Other Applications

End Users Covered:

Fast Moving Consumer Goods

Healthcare

Agrochemical

Oil & Gas

Other End Users

Usage Features Covered:

Covert Features

Tamper Evidence

Forensic Markers

Overt Features

Regions Covered:

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East

Brazil

Argentina

South Africa

Egypt

