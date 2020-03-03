Anti-counterfeiting Packaging-Global Market Outlook (2016-2022)

Description
The Anti-Counterfeiting Packaging Market is estimated at $75.4 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $214.8 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 16.1% from 2015 to 2022. Factors such as laws & regulations enforced by governments, growing awareness among consumers with regards to secure packaging and maintaining an efficient supply chain are some key factors fostering the market. However, existence of technologies that are deterrent to counterfeiters and huge set-up costs are restricting the market growth.
Amonst Technologies, RFID technologies segment commanded the highest market share. RFID technology is used extensively in the packaging industry that include tags, readers, and software services. Moreover, RFID technology is growing tremendously and is opted by many industries as it reduces manual costs and improves visibility and planning. Asia-Pacific acquired the highest market share in anti-counterfeit packaging market. The growth in this region can be attributed to the increasing population in the region, along with growing disposable income and the demand for packaged food.
The key players in the market include, Cenveo Inc, H.B. Fuller Co., 3M Company, Fuji Seal International, Inc., Brady Corporation, Saint Gobain SA, Avery Dennison Corporation, Henkel Ag & Company, CCL Industries Inc., E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company , Authentix, Inc., Zebra Technologies Corporation, Savi Technology, Inc., Sicpa Holding SA., Applied DNA Sciences Inc. and Alpvision S.A.
Technologies Covered:
Track & Trace
Radio-Frequency Identification
Barcode
Watermarks
Authentication
Anti-Tampering
Taggants
Inks and Dyes
Holograms
Other Authentication Technologies
Packaging Designs
Holograms
Other Technologies
Applications Covered:
Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare
Food & Beverage
Canned food packaging
Packaged bakery products
Confectionery
Convenience food packaging
Packaged seafood
Packaged meat products
Packaged dairy products
Industrial & Automotive
Clothing & Accessories
Consumer Durables
Other Applications
End Users Covered:
Fast Moving Consumer Goods
Healthcare
Agrochemical
Oil & Gas
Other End Users
Usage Features Covered:
Covert Features
Tamper Evidence
Forensic Markers
Overt Features
Regions Covered:
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
Italy
UK
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
Japan
China
India
Australia
New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Rest of the World
Middle East
Brazil
Argentina
South Africa
Egypt
