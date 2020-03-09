Anti-Counterfeiting, Authentication And Verification Market : Big Players Focusing On Product Advancements For Business Expansion 2024

The global anti-counterfeiting, authentication and verification technologies market should grow from $105.9 billion in 2018 to $184.6 billion by 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8% for the period of 2018-2023.

Report Scope:

The scope of this report is broad and covers various technologies available in the Anti-counterfeiting, authentication and verification technologies market and potential application sectors across various end uses. The Anti-counterfeiting, authentication and verification technologies market is broken down by device type. Revenue forecasts from 2018 to 2023 are given for each technology and end use segment with estimated values derived from the revenue of manufacturers total revenues.

This report also includes a discussion of the main players across each regional Anti-counterfeiting, authentication and verification technologies market. Further, it explains the main drivers and regional dynamics of the market and current trends within the industry.

This report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the main vendors in the market.

Report Includes:

– 33 data tables and 29 additional tables

– An overview of global anti-counterfeiting, authentication and verification technologies market

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017, 2018 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

– Explanation of their role in safeguarding sensitive and vulnerable products from counterfeiting

– A look into the initiatives taken by market players and government organizations for the continuous development of new and advanced technologies within anti-counterfeiting industry

– Comparative study between DNA-based anti-counterfeiting and digital coding

– Information on anti-theft devices such as anti-theft tags and RFID based smart labels

– Knowledge about counterfeit drugs, challenges in pharmaceutical industry and online counterfeit drug markets

– Detailed profiles of major players in the industry including, 3M, Avery Dennison Corp., CFC International Inc., Hologram Industries and Honeywell International Inc.

Summary

The Anti-counterfeiting, authentication and verification technologies market offers secured packaging to companies wishing to minimize counterfeiting or infringement. Anti-counterfeiting, authentication and verification technologies are adopted across industries to safeguard fromthe counterfeiting of sensitive and vulnerable products.

Technological innovation within the Anti-counterfeiting, authentication and verification technologies market is a major factor contributing to the growth of the market. Market players and government organizations look forward to continuous development of new and advanced technologies in Anticounterfeiting. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), United States, pharmaceutical drugs require reliable packagingwithAnti-counterfeiting features that restrict product duplication, offer tamper evidence and more. These products offerproduct security, patient comfort and quality. In 2016, signature DNA marker packaging materialswerewidely adopted to deliverAnticounterfeiting forpharmaceutical tablets.

DNA-based Anti-counterfeiting allows more encryption than digital coding. Anti-counterfeit technologies are used in the healthcare and pharmaceutical drug industries. Anti-theft devices such as anti-theft tags and RFID based smart labels offer real time tracking to decrease counterfeiting.

The global Anti-counterfeiting, authentication and verification technologies market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED during the forecast period, 2018 to 2023. Market value is expected to rise from REDACTED in 2018 to REDACTED by 2023. Further, the automotive and Industrial market is projected to rise at a CAGR of REDACTED. The global healthcare and pharmaceuticals market is expected to rise from REDACTED in 2018 to REDAC TED by 2023.