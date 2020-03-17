Anti-Aging Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Set Witness an Uptick during size 2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Anti-Aging Nutraceutical Ingredients market is growing at a CAGR of 6.8%. Factors, such as increasing awareness among customers with respect to nutraceutical ingredients, natural formulations utilization for products, informative product packaging, attributable to purchaser tendency towards product information are fuelling global anti-aging nutraceutical ingredients market growth. However, high cost of the products is right now abstaining a majority of consumers falling in the middle to low pay bunch from buying these products, which is incredibly hindering the development of this market at present.

Nutraceuticals have medicinal properties to treat or prevent diseases and they are food or parts of foods in the form of nutrients. Nutraceuticals foods have high antioxidant properties and are beneficial in fighting the causes of anti-aging. The free radicals produced by the body when cells in our body use oxygen, may cause oxidative damage to the body. Thus, these nutraceuticals help in preventing the side effects of those free radicals.

Based on the source, the Prebiotics are the compounds in food that induce the growth or activity of beneficial microorganisms such as bacteria and fungi. This segment is having huge demand as it is the most common example is in the gastrointestinal tract, where prebiotics can alter the composition of organisms in the gut microbiome.

By geography, North America is expected to have a significant market growth during the forecast period due to extensive research and development by companies for efficient anti-aging nutraceutical ingredients development.

Some of the key players in the Anti-Aging Nutraceutical Ingredients market include Avon Products Inc, Chanel SA, Alberto Culver Company, Christian Dior, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Clarins, Allergan Inc, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Procter & Gamble, Bayer Schering Pharma AG, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Company Incorporated, General Nutrition Centers Inc, Loreal SA, Shiseido Co. Ltd, Novartis International AG, SkinMedica Inc, Revlon Inc, Pfizer Incorporated and Robanda International.

Forms Covered:

• Liquid

• Dry

Sources Covered:

• Probiotics

• Prebiotics

• Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates

• Phytochemicals & Plant Extracts

• Minerals

• Proteins & Amino Acids

• Carotenoids

• Omega-3 Fatty Acids

• Vitamins

• Other Sources

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

