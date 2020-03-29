Anti-aging Market Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2026

The “Anti-aging Market” globally is a standout amongst the most emergent and astoundingly approved sectors. This worldwide market has been developing at a higher pace with the development of imaginative frameworks and a developing end-client tendency.

The worldwide Anti-aging market is an enlarging field for top market players,

segmented as follows:

By Demographics

By Products

By Services

By Devices

By Region

This report covers the global anti-ageing market performance in terms of value contribution. Furthermore, data points such as regional split and market split, by product type, services and devices with qualitative inputs from primary respondents have been incorporated to arrive at appropriate market estimates. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue expected to be generated across the global anti-ageing market over 2015–2019. When developing the market forecast, the starting point involves sizing up the current market, which forms the basis of how the market is anticipated to take shape in the near future. Given the characteristics of the market, we triangulated the outcome on the basis of various analysis results based on both supply side and demand side. However, quantifying the market across the aforementioned segments and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalising them after the forecast has been completed.

Based on products segmentation, the global anti-ageing market is segmented into UV absorbers, anti-wrinkle products, dermal fillers, botox, anti-stretch mark products and hair colour. The anti-wrinkle products segment is estimated to account for more than 60% value share of the market by 2016 end, which is expected to increase further by 2029 end. Dermal fillers segment is projected to remain the most prominent product segment over the forecast period, expanding at significant CAGR in terms of value during the forecast period.

Based on regional segmentation, North America and Europe markets are estimated to collectively account for more than half the total share of the global anti-ageing market, which is expected to increase potentially by 2019 end. Asia Pacific is another significant regional market, which is projected to register the highest CAGR in terms of value among other regions in the global anti-ageing market during the forecast period.

A competitive landscape, mapping all the market players and their respective market shares for 2015 are provided in this report for anti-ageing market. Some of the major players profiled in this report are Allergan, Inc., Beiersdorf, AG, L’Oreal, SA, Coty, Inc., Cynosure, Inc., Personal Microderm (PMD) (Age Sciences, Inc.), Alma Lasers, Ltd. Lumenis, Ltd., Solta Medical, Inc. and Photomedex, Inc. All these market players are profiled in this report via parameters such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio and recent developments.

Key Segments Covered

Demographics

Baby Boomers

Generation X

Generation Y

Products

UV Absorbers

Anti-wrinkle Products

Dermal Fillers

Botox

Anti-stretch Mark Products

Hair Colour

Services

Anti-pigmentation

Anti-adult Acne Therapy

Breast Augmentation

Liposuction

Abdominoplasty

Chemical Peel

Eye Lid Surgery

Hair Restoration Treatment

Sclerotherapy

Devices

Anti-Cellulite Treatment

Microdermabrasion devices

Laser Aesthetic Devices

Radio frequency Devices

Key Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of World

