Anti-Aging Market Competitive Research And Precise Outlook 2019 To 2025

Top Companies in the Global Anti-Aging Market

Coty, Personal Microderm, Beiersdorf, Photomedex, Lumenis, Alma Lasers, Solta Medical, Cynosure, LOreal, Allergan.

The global Anti-Aging market was valued at USD 149.3 Billion in 2017 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2018 to 2025, by value, reaching around USD 274.29 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

Aging is achieved by a series of diverse biochemical procedures in the body that persuade it, both internally and externally. These biochemical procedures cause the body to deteriorate over a timeframe, affecting the wellbeing, wellness and physical appearance of an aging person. Anti-aging involves procedures and medication intentional to delay, stop or retard the aging process.

Key Market Trends

The different types of products available in the anti-aging market are anti-wrinkle, hair color, UV absorbers, anti-stretch marks and other products. The demand for anti-wrinkle products is expected to observe fastest growth, witnessing a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period. The growth is mainly driven by the increasing adoption of different types of dermal fillers and Botox injection for the treatment of wrinkles.

On the basis of device, the anti-aging market is segmented into radiofrequency, laser, anti-cellulite, microdermabrasion and other devices. Radiofrequency devices held the largest share of, 40.5%, in the global market in 2017. These devices have been gaining popularity mainly due to the various benefits offered by these devices. Advantages of radiofrequency devices, such as skin tightening, aesthetic enhancement, cellulite reduction, and body contouring, have increased their adoption rate among consumers.

Among the various treatments, anti-aging products and devices were most commonly used for hair restoration treatments, with 27.4% share in 2017, demonstrating a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. Rising prevalence of hair loss and androgenetic alopecia; and growing appearance consciousness are the major factors contributing to the largest share of this category.

During the forecast period, anti-aging market in APAC is expected to witness fastest growth, due to increasing medical tourism; growing aging population; increasing number of cosmetic procedures; and rising number of conferences and seminars to raise awareness among the consumers. According to The International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS), Japan and India were among the top 10 countries for cosmetic procedures in 2016. With the increasing number of cosmetic procedures, the demand for anti-aging products and devices is expected to increase in the coming years.

The Anti-Aging market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Anti-Aging Market on the basis of Types are

UV Absorbers, Anti-Wrinkle Products, Anti-Stretch Marks Products, Natural Products, Hair Colour

On The basis Of Application, the Global Anti-Aging Market is Segmented into

Men, Women

Regions Are covered By Anti-Aging Market Report 2019 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

