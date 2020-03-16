Announced the Addition of New Statistical Data Titled as Automation-as-a-Service Market with 27.5% of CAGR Growth by Top Key Players like Accenture PLC, Automation Anywhere, Inc., Blue Prism Group plc

The global automation-as-a-service market accounted for US$ 2.79 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 27.5% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 23.40 Bn in 2027. The increasing adoption of digital solutions by different industry verticals and growing need for error-free and timely processes are few of the factors driving the automation-as-a-service market worldwide. However, s frequent alterations in operating procedures and business rules impacting the efficiency, which in turn may restrain the future growth of automation-as-a-service market. Despite these limitations, entry of new players focusing on emerging economies is projected to have a positive impact on the growth of the automation-as-a-service market in the coming years.

Leading players of Automation-as-a-Service Market:

Accenture PLC, Automation Anywhere, Inc., Blue Prism Group plc, HCL Technologies Limited, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, NICE Ltd., Pegasystems Inc, UiPath

The “Global Automation-as-a-Service Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Automation-as-a-Service market with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global Automation-as-a-Service market with detailed market segmentation by service, technology, industry vertical, and geography. The global Automation-as-a-Service market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

Segmentation by Business Function:

Sales & Marketing

Finance & Operations

Human Resource

Information Technology

Segmentation by Industry Vertical:

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Retail

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Transportation & Logistics

Government Agencies & Defense

Manufacturing

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Automation-as-a-Service market based on the service, technology, and industry vertical. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Automation-as-a-Service market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM).

The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

What the report features:-

Global analysis of Automation-as-a-Service Market from 2020 – 2027 illustrating the progression of the market. Forecast and analysis of Automation-as-a-Service Market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2020 – 2027. Forecast and analysis of Automation-as-a-Service Market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

