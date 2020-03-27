Animal Wound Care Market Application, Key-Players, Regional-Analysis, Revenue and Forecast 2023

The Animal Wound Care market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period. Animal Wound Care refers to the specific types of treatment that is given to cure various kinds of wounds in animals. General wound care begins only after the animal gets stabilized after the trauma or shock that it has had, and it involves certain medical instruments and materials. Rise in incidence of animal wounds and an increase in animal adoption and animal health expenditure, across the world, are contributing to the growth of the market. However, stringent regulatory policies and high costs associated with veterinary healthcare could adversely affect market growth.

Increase in Animal Adoption and Animal Health Expenditure Are Contributing To the Growth of Animal Wound Care Market

Rise in the adoption of animals, including dogs and cats, as the favorite companions of human beings, as well as cattle and swine, for various commercial purposes, is expected to propel market growth, owing to the direct association of animal adoption with the demand for proper wound management in animals. Developed countries have the leading position in companion animal ownership, owing to several factors, including favorable economic conditions, whereas the emerging markets, such as China and India, are also experiencing fast growth in animal adoption and general awareness about veterinary health. The large livestock population in India is one major factor contributing to market growth. According to the National Dairy Development Board, India, the total livestock population in India, as recorded in 2012, was around 512 million.

In addition to the aforementioned factor, the growing prevalence of animal wounds resulted by accidents, biting, etc.; increasing animal health awareness; and rise in the number of R&D initiatives regarding animal wound care are expected to propel the growth of market over the forecast period.

Stringent Regulatory Policies Are Limiting the Growth of Animal Wound Care Market

The stringent guidelines that regulate the safety, efficacy, and accuracy of veterinary wound care products and instruments are expected to restrain market growth. The surgical procedures for animal wound management are covered under Veterinary Surgeons Act 1966 by The Council of the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons, United Kingdom, and have to go through prolonged and tedious approval procedures. In Germany, if disinfecting cleaning is required for any equipment, the disinfecting capability should be proven under “Dirty conditions” (high protein load) in accordance with European (EN) Standards or corresponding national regulations. In addition, lubricants suitable for instrument care must be physiologically safe as specified by LMBG (German Food and Commodities Act) (or corresponding local regulations) in the German Pharmacopoeia (DAB) and Article 3 of LMBG.

This, in turn, is expected to hinder the adoption of animal wound care, along with approval procedures associated with veterinary wound care products.

North America Dominates the Animal Wound Care Market

North America is expected to dominate the animal wound care market over the forecast period, owing to the factors such as rising pet adoption and increasing per capita animal healthcare expenditure. Approximately 90 million dogs are owned in the United States, as per an APPA report. APPA also reported that 34% of dogs are purchased from breeders, while 23% of dogs and 31% of cats are obtained from an animal shelter or humane society. As per the Humane Society of United States, even the nation’s most underserved communities, which lack affordable, accessible pet care, have a huge number of pets, which has been approximated to be around 23 million. In addition, growing awareness about animal health, favorable and advanced infrastructure, helpful initiatives by the government, and an increase in product innovation are some other factors propelling the growth of the animal wound care market in North America.

Key Developments in the Market

Aug 2017 – Indian Immunologicals Ltd (IIL) launched its first herbal product ‘Zuspray’ for animals. The herbal ingredients in ‘Zuspray’, a topical spray, help in the treatment of all types of open wounds, including surgical wounds, for all animals.

Major Players – 3M COMPANY, ACELITY LP INC., B BRAUN MELSUNGEN AG, BAYER AG, ELANCO (ELI LILLY & CO.), ETHICON (JOHNSON & JOHNSON), JORGEN KRUUSE AS, MEDTRONIC PLC, NEOGEN CORPORATION, and VIRBAC among others.

3M Company, Acelity LP Inc., B Braun Melsungen AG, Bayer AG, Elanco (Eli Lilly & Co.), Ethicon (Johnson & Johnson), Jorgen Kruuse AS, Medtronic PLC, Neogen Corporation, and Virbac among others.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Key Inferences

5. Market Overview

5.1 Current Market Scenario

5.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

5.2.3 Threat of New Entrants

5.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

5.2.5 Competitive Rivalry within the Industry

6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Market Drivers

6.1.1 Rise in Incidence of Animal Wounds

6.1.2 Increase in Animal Adoption and Animal Healthcare Expenditure

6.2 Market Restraints

6.2.1 Stringent Regulatory Policies

6.2.2 High Costs Associated with Veterinary Healthcare

6.3 Opportunities

6.4 Key Challenges

7. Market Segmentation

7.1 By Product

7.1.1 Surgical

7.1.2 Advanced

7.1.3 Traditional

7.1.4 Other Products

7.2 By Animal Type

7.2.1 Companion

7.2.2 Livestock

7.3 By Geography

7.3.1 North America

7.3.1.1 United States

7.3.1.2 Canada

7.3.1.3 Mexico

7.3.2 Europe

7.3.2.1 France

7.3.2.2 Germany

7.3.2.3 United Kingdom

7.3.2.4 Italy

7.3.2.5 Spain

7.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.3.1 China

7.3.3.2 Japan

7.3.3.3 India

7.3.3.4 Australia

7.3.3.5 South Korea

7.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.3.4 Middle East & Africa

7.3.4.1 GCC

7.3.4.2 South Africa

7.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

7.3.5 South America

7.3.5.1 Brazil

7.3.5.2 Argentina

7.3.5.3 Rest of South America

8. Company Profile and Competitive Landscape

8.1 3M Company

8.2 Acelity LP Inc.

8.3 B Braun Melsungen AG

8.4 Bayer AG

8.5 Elanco (Eli Lilly & Co.)

8.6 Ethicon (Johnson & Johnson)

8.7 Jorgen Kruuse AS

8.8 Medtronic PLC

8.9 Neogen Corporation

8.10 Virbac

*List Not Exhaustive

9. Future of the Market

